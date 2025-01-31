However, while Kagame’s pivot towards Erdoğan may seem like a strategic masterstroke, it risks alienating traditional diplomatic allies, particularly SA.
- Terzi is an SA-based Turkish journalist. He holds a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Johannesburg
OPINION | Kagame’s strategic game: Embracing Erdoğan while threatening Ramaphosa
Rwanda's president positions the strong Turkish leader as a potential mediator in his country's escalating tensions with the DRC
Image: Reinis Inkēns
Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s visit to Ankara on January 23 signals a new chapter in his country’s diplomatic playbook.
By deepening ties with Turkey, Kagame is not only seeking to bolster economic and military co-operation but is also positioning Turkey’s strong president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a potential mediator in Rwanda’s escalating tensions with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
This move is as strategic as it is controversial, especially given Kagame’s simultaneous threats to President Cyril Ramaphosa over SA’s stance on the crisis.
Kagame’s engagement with Erdoğan underscores Turkey’s growing influence in Africa, particularly through defence co-operation. Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones have altered battlefields from Libya to Ethiopia, and Rwanda appears eager to join the list of African nations seeking advanced weaponry from Ankara.
However, Kagame’s embrace of Turkey and his antagonism towards SA reveal a complex balancing act in regional power dynamics that could further complicate the already volatile Great Lakes region.
Turkey has aggressively expanded its presence in Africa over the past two decades, a strategy often labelled as neo-Ottomanism. Erdoğan has cultivated relationships across the continent, building trade networks, military alliances and cultural institutions. Turkey’s annual trade with Africa has skyrocketed from $5.4-billion (about R100bn) in 2003 to more than $34.5-billion by 2021, and Turkish construction firms have undertaken $77.8-billion worth of projects.
However, the most notable shift in Turkey’s African policy has been its growing role in the defence sector. Turkish drones, armoured vehicles and small arms have become increasingly popular among African militaries. Ethiopia, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria have already acquired Turkish-made UAVs, while Rwanda has expressed interest in these systems for military operations in Mozambique and the Great Lakes region. Kagame even visited the Bayraktar drone factory in Turkey, signalling Rwanda's intent to enhance its drone warfare capabilities.
For Kagame, Turkey’s military partnership is not just about strengthening Rwanda’s security apparatus, but it is about projecting power and securing leverage in the region. By aligning with Erdoğan, Rwanda is securing a non-Western military ally that offers advanced weaponry without the conditions imposed by Western arms suppliers.
Kagame’s push to involve Turkey as a mediator in the Rwanda-DRC conflict is a fascinating departure from traditional diplomatic pathways. Historically, mediation efforts in the Great Lakes region have been led by regional actors such as Angola, the AU (AU), and the UN.
These are the main reasons for Kagame to prefer Erdoğan. Turkey has no colonial baggage in Africa, making it a more palatable actor for countries wary of European and Western intervention. Erdoğan has marketed Turkey as an alternative power broker, one that can engage in diplomacy without the historical weight of Western interference.
Turkey’s growing influence in Africa’s defence sector makes it an attractive partner for Rwanda, which sees military co-operation as a key aspect of its regional dominance. By establishing stronger ties with Ankara, Kagame ensures that Turkey has a stake in regional stability.
Erdoğan has positioned himself as a global mediator in conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East. His personal engagement in African affairs has given him credibility among African leaders who view Turkey as a rising power that can counterbalance Western hegemony.
