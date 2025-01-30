OPINION | Government-business partnership helping to meet SA's energy needs, grow economy and create jobs

Remarking on the success of the partnership, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Our work in these key areas is a clear statement of intent to lead and create an environment for greater development and faster economic growth. It affirms our commitment to do everything within our ambit to take the country forward.”
The achievements over the last two years show that when the government and business work hand in hand, tangible progress in addressing our most pressing challenges can be achieved. Through this government-business partnership, we have laid the foundation for our nation’s long-term prosperity. Building on this momentum, the partnership will this year continue with the rollout of Phase 2 which will scale up efforts to achieve more rapid economic growth.
The full implementation of Phase 2 interventions, in addition to the reforms already underway through Operation Vulindlela, holds enormous potential for our nation’s economy. According to the Bureau for Economic Research, expedited reforms, operational improvements achieved at Transnet and Eskom and private sector investment mobilisation could propel SA towards a 3.3% economic growth rate by the end of 2025. This growth, in turn, could generate up to one-million additional jobs by 2030 which is a vital step towards addressing the country’s unemployment crisis.
But what does this mean for South Africans on the ground? The partnership is not just about numbers and policies; it is about real, on-the-ground impact.
Specific targets for the year ahead include maintaining an Energy Availability Fact to above 64%, unlocking R23bn in private sector investment and boosting our renewable energy generation capacity by 4GW and constructing 1,000kms of new transmission lines. The rail sector is also set to benefit from R28bn investment in rail infrastructure.
This will go hand in hand with work to increase rail capacity above 170-million tonnes to increase exports and attract investment. The establishment of the Infrastructure Manager and a Transport Economic Regulator Board will be undertaken to oversee critical structural reforms. These initiatives will not only enhance the nation’s economic competitiveness but also pave the way for job creation, to unlock 400,000 youth employment opportunities by 2026.
On the youth front, the partnership is committed to supporting initiatives such as SAYouth.mobi, a platform connecting job seekers with employers and the Youth Economic Stimulus programme which sponsors job placements for young South Africans aged 18-35 years.
The government is also working to improve the tourism visa regime and revise incentives for global business services to create new work opportunities. Efforts are also geared towards boosting opportunities in the township economy, including the creation of a first-loss fund for SMME debt and supporting the registration of early childhood development centres.
In addition to the above, work will continue to ensure that SA is removed from the Financial Action Task Force grey list. Strengthening the country’s capacity to prosecute complex crimeswill bolster investor confidence.
This year, we will foster greater optimism on “SA Inc” to drive increased investment, economic growth and job creation.
- Mnukwa is the acting director-general of Government Communication and Information System.
OPINION | Government-business partnership helping to meet SA's energy needs, grow economy and create jobs
Through government-business partnership, we have laid the foundation for our nation's long-term prosperity
Image: Misha Jordaan
This year promises to be a new era of economic growth, greater investment and job opportunities driven by the accelerated reforms made possible by the government-business partnership in energy, transport and logistics sectors.
It is also a year where the fight against crime including corruption and uplifting youth employment will be prioritised.
Since its inception in 2023, this partnership has sought to pull together government and business leadership, represented by Business Unity SA to collectively address our nation’s most pressing challenges in energy availability, modernise transport and logistics and crime-fighting including corruption.
One of the most notable successes of this partnership achieved is the recorded 300 days without loadshedding, a testament to the tireless work done to stabilise our power grid.
Additionally, the promulgation of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act is a step towards creating a competitive and sustainable energy sector that can meet our nation’s growing energy demands. Moreover, in securing our future energy supply, 11GW of energy projects are scheduled for construction over the next three years. Last year, eight preferred bidders for Bid Window 7 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme with a combined contracted capacity of 1,760MMW were announced.
On the transport front, strides have been made to address the chronic issues plaguing our rail and port systems. In 2024, was a marked improvement in the performance of our rail network and ports with volumes up 5.28% compared to the previous year.
This notable achievement coupled with the publication of the network statement in December, paves the way for third-party rail operators to participate in the rail network, unlocking the potential for R300bn in investment by 2030. These efforts are critical in helping us realise our target of transporting 250-million tonnes of freight annually, on our rail network over the next five years.
