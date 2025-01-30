OPINION | Alcohol keeps Africans from challenging neo-colonialism

What was once used by the colonial government as a tactic to destroy the social, mental and culture of black people in SA has been turned into entrepreneurship, a determinant of one’s social status and what every generation should aspire to be.
The question now is how a society that made sorghum beer with low alcoholic content (made from fruits and grains from their land) for their cultural ceremonies ended up being dependent on intoxicating European beverages more than the suppliers of it.
The introduction of European alcohol in African societies such as SA was done for four colonial agendas; (1) political gain; (2) economic gain; (3) white rule; and (4) to destabilise African societies.
The importation and production of European alcohol in SA were at the centre of achieving full colonial rule by controlling labour. In the 1920s, the colonial government prohibited black people from drinking and producing their sorghum beer only making European liquor to be available.
They created a culture of elitism through alcohol. The controlling of alcohol production was also the coloniser’s way of further occupying means of production and profit gains. When the colonial government realised that it was losing profits by prohibiting black people (the majority) he lifted this prohibition. It created the “freedom” for black people to consume European alcohol through the Liquor Amendment Act of 1962.
This was enough to distract black people from the socio-political and economic destructive plans of the colonial government. This resulted in the rise in alcohol consumption in black communities. This rise in alcohol consumption was enough for black people to be perceived and labelled as heavy drinkers and the main contributors to the European economy which was funding the administration of the apartheid “divide and rule” agenda. By denying black people social, political and economic access, areas reserved for black people became breeding places of poverty and disorganisation.
While the age of democracy may have created the illusion that black people are in control of their society through ownership of liquor stores in urban and township areas as a step towards transformation and black entrepreneurship, this illusion has also contributed to fast-tracking the agenda of killing the minds, bodies and spirit of black societies while growing the pockets of capitalists.
Capitalists alcohol production companies in SA are aware of how the unemployment crisis is at the centre of people’s frustrations pulling them to heavy alcohol consumption. These frustrations reveal themselves through violence and self-destructive behaviour.
This type of social engineering is what enables the continuation of social control of those who were oppressed historically by colonisers to date. Capitalism benefits heavily from black drunkenness and absent-mindedness. Alcohol was and continues to be a weapon used to tame black people from challenging neo-colonialism. It continues to be what further racially destabilises society.
- Sondlo-Mzileni is a PhD sociology candidate at Nelson Mandela University
OPINION | Alcohol keeps Africans from challenging neo-colonialism
For years, the festive season in SA has been associated with alcohol consumption for celebratory reasons. However, the past few years have revealed the biggest rise in alcohol consumption among both young and older South Africans.
The rising numbers in alcohol consumption have resulted in alcoholism disguised as social fun.
According to a report by the South African Medical Research Council on August 6 2020, there was an estimate of between 27,000 to 103,000 people who have lost their lives to alcohol abuse. Such statistics cannot and should not be separated from mental health statistics.
One does not need to be a professional medical practitioner or social scientist to see that this is a national crisis that needs special intervention. With SA having the infamous title of being one of the most unequal countries in the world, it is clear that the majority of South Africans continue to find themselves in a vulnerable position of being at the short end of marginalisation, unemployment, racism, poor access to resources and poverty.
A report written by the National Institutes of Health in 2017 stated that “South Africa has one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption globally and alcohol consumption per capita has risen over the last 10 years”. While some may argue that social media is responsible for the increased alcohol consumption, this may be the case but only to a certain extent.
One has to ask themselves why a person consumes alcohol. This question can be answered with references to history and the present. Since social media platforms and television broadcasts have been promoting heavy consumption of alcohol, this imagery has revealed how alcohol has become the main determent of how much fun and wealth a person has.
But the hidden aspect of alcohol consumption is structural inequalities. Going back to history, one has to ask themselves what the purpose of the production of alcohol in South African society was. What many people do not realise about alcohol is that it reveals a lot about the state of the country.
