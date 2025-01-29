OPINION | As G20 president, SA must prioritise local and continental needs

SA’s recent assumption of the G20 presidency marks a big milestone for the nation and the African continent.
This role, which spans from December 2024 to November 2025, presents an opportunity to champion developmental priorities such as fostering a knowledge-based economy, addressing ecological challenges, ensuring security and promoting sustainable development.
SA must leverage this presidency to advance these goals rather than becoming embroiled in global conflicts as has been the case in recent months.
This presidency is particularly noteworthy as SA takes over from Brazil, another prominent Global South economy. The agenda must prioritise addressing hunger, inequality and unemployment, particularly among the youth.
However, geopolitical tensions and growing global polarisation will undoubtedly pose challenges to SA’s performance during its presidency. Managing these complexities without compromising the country’s standing is essential.
SA’s participation in the G20 places it among the world’s most influential players at a time of ideological shifts in geopolitics. The country has aligned itself with Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA) and welcomed new members, such as Iran, into this multilateral organisation. However, these alliances have at times alienated Western democracies. SA’s foreign policy must balance these relationships without detracting from its domestic and continental priorities.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration must avoid being sidetracked by foreign conflicts while South Africans and the broader African continent face pressing challenges. The focus should remain on improving the standard of living, creating economic opportunities and ensuring security. Initiatives such as the pursuit of Israel’s referral to the International Court of Justice should not overshadow SA’s need to address its own socio-economic issues. Policies should be forward-looking and aimed at tangible benefits for the nation and the continent.
The inclusion of the AU as the 21st member of the G20 has enhanced the platform’s legitimacy and increased Africa’s representation. SA’s leadership within this intergovernmental forum offers a unique opportunity to amplify the continent’s voice.
Beyond addressing Africa’s challenges, SA can inspire hope and foster continental economic prosperity. By doing so, it can help mitigate unnecessary migration, promote peace and strengthen alliances.
The G20 serves as a critical platform for addressing global economic crises, environmental challenges and sustainable development. It also provides an avenue for developed economies to move away from the outdated model of foreign aid towards encouraging self-reliant growth in developing regions like Africa. This shift aligns with SA’s aspirations to position the continent as an attractive investment destination.
OPINION | As G20 president, SA must prioritise local and continental needs
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
SA’s recent assumption of the G20 presidency marks a big milestone for the nation and the African continent.
This role, which spans from December 2024 to November 2025, presents an opportunity to champion developmental priorities such as fostering a knowledge-based economy, addressing ecological challenges, ensuring security and promoting sustainable development.
SA must leverage this presidency to advance these goals rather than becoming embroiled in global conflicts as has been the case in recent months.
This presidency is particularly noteworthy as SA takes over from Brazil, another prominent Global South economy. The agenda must prioritise addressing hunger, inequality and unemployment, particularly among the youth.
However, geopolitical tensions and growing global polarisation will undoubtedly pose challenges to SA’s performance during its presidency. Managing these complexities without compromising the country’s standing is essential.
SA’s participation in the G20 places it among the world’s most influential players at a time of ideological shifts in geopolitics. The country has aligned itself with Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA) and welcomed new members, such as Iran, into this multilateral organisation. However, these alliances have at times alienated Western democracies. SA’s foreign policy must balance these relationships without detracting from its domestic and continental priorities.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration must avoid being sidetracked by foreign conflicts while South Africans and the broader African continent face pressing challenges. The focus should remain on improving the standard of living, creating economic opportunities and ensuring security. Initiatives such as the pursuit of Israel’s referral to the International Court of Justice should not overshadow SA’s need to address its own socio-economic issues. Policies should be forward-looking and aimed at tangible benefits for the nation and the continent.
The inclusion of the AU as the 21st member of the G20 has enhanced the platform’s legitimacy and increased Africa’s representation. SA’s leadership within this intergovernmental forum offers a unique opportunity to amplify the continent’s voice.
Beyond addressing Africa’s challenges, SA can inspire hope and foster continental economic prosperity. By doing so, it can help mitigate unnecessary migration, promote peace and strengthen alliances.
The G20 serves as a critical platform for addressing global economic crises, environmental challenges and sustainable development. It also provides an avenue for developed economies to move away from the outdated model of foreign aid towards encouraging self-reliant growth in developing regions like Africa. This shift aligns with SA’s aspirations to position the continent as an attractive investment destination.
OPINION | SA must use G20 presidency to enhance global solidarity
However, SA’s foreign policy has been inconsistent in recent years, often prioritising alliances with nations at odds with Western democracies such as Russia, Iran and China.
This approach has occasionally strained relationships with key trade partners like the US, SA’s second-largest trading partner. Instances like the Lady R saga and differing stances on the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts have further complicated these relationships.
Rebuilding mutual trust with the US and other Western democracies is essential, especially given the importance of agreements like the African Growth and Opportunity Act.
SA’s influence should also extend to resolving long-standing political, economic and military issues within the Sadc. Countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Eswatini could benefit from SA’s leadership in creating stability and attracting investment. While the G20 addresses global challenges, SA must prioritise its own needs and those of the continent.
Despite tensions with Western democracies, SA’s presidency of the G20 presents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase its leadership and advance Africa’s development.
By focusing on pragmatic, inclusive policies and fostering global co-operation, SA can ensure that its tenure as G20 president leaves a lasting legacy for the continent and beyond.
MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Africa must use its G20 seat to elevate structural impediments to its own development
ELIZABETH RALEFATANE | More women needed in farming to help food security
After Madiba, Mbeki showed the world thinking side of SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos