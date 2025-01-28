OPINION | Time to dismantle the gendered lens through which sexual violence is filtered

I have followed the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing of the Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge with an almost obsessive intensity, like a person unable to tear their eyes away from a car accident. Too transfixed by the drama unfolding in real time to look away. My fixation is rather personal – complicated by layers of identity. I am a woman, I am black, I live in SA, and I have worked for the government for more than a decade. The story of Andiswa Mengo, the complainant in this case, is not just hers – it resonates with me and I believe many other South African women, deeply.
My fascination is not just about the scandal, it's about reading the reactions of South Africans on social and broadcast platforms about the revelations. Sifting through social media commentary and news articles to get a clearer picture and broader perspectives. Despite the explosive revelations from the complainant, it is telling that the conversation did not trend much during the evidence presentation of the tribunal. This completely changed when the legal representative for the respondent, Adv Muzi Sikhakhane, began cross-examining the complainant on January 21.
Then, suddenly, the social media frenzy exploded – and not about the merits of the case, but about his focus on the complainant. Notwithstanding his important task to defend his client – ensuring that the judge president is not found to have sexually harassed Mengo, but rather that their interactions were consensual sexual banter between two adults. This line of defence is problematic. It is, in itself, the first mistake that the judge president and his legal team have made.
The power dynamics at play here are immense and cannot be ignored. To suggest that there can ever be sexual consent between a judge president and a court secretary, a 60-something-year-old and a 30-something-year-old is illogical. What is troubling is the reaction of many South Africans to Sikhakhane’s line of questioning. People who are uninitiated in matters of sexual harassment might conclude that, because the complainant did not ignore his flirting and sexual messages, she must have consented to a sexual relationship. This is victim blaming, which is in line with the views of many South Africans. The victim-blaming at play reflects the sad reality that, in our society, women are often blamed for the actions of men – even when these men are older, more educated and hold positions of moral and legal authority as well as power.
The complainant’s reaction to an action should not be on trial. This stance effectively communicates that the complainant is not a victim because she does not fit the societal mould of the “perfect victim”.
This expectation is not only harmful but serves to silence victims of gendered violence. It implies that a victim must be pristine in her behaviour and demeanour – that she must have avoided any interaction that might be construed as flirtation, or else she is complicit in the harassment.
This is despite the judge president constantly and consistently advancing sexual conversations with the complainant. This reasoning is completely devoid of the complexity of navigating a work environment where you have to pander to male egos and authoritative figures who have the potential to destroy you, should you not give them what they demand.
This “perfect victim” narrative is rooted in flawed societal norms, which demand that women demonstrate the innocence of any sexual experience as if their sexual agency is irrelevant to their victimhood. According to this logic, a woman cannot be sexually harassed if she responds to sexual attention; she must remain uninterested and unaware of sexuality to be considered a victim. This sexist view distorts the reality of what constitutes sexual harassment, undermines the credibility of the victim, and dissuades other victims from coming forward due to fear of having their private lives scrutinised.
We are witnessing justice being undermined by a legal and societal system that claims to stand for justice and eradicate all forms of gender-based violence, while also pandering to a double standard of the “perfect victim”. What we are witnessing is a justice system that perpetuates victim-blaming and gendered violence through its treatment of those who come forward and not the one who has to respond to the accusation.
As a society, we must address these power imbalances by radically shifting how we view both victims and perpetrators of sexual violence.
We need to dismantle the gendered lens through which these incidents are filtered and focus on the violation itself, not the victim’s history, conduct, or worth based on unjust and unequal expectations. We must create safe spaces where victims can share their experiences without fear of intimidation or judgment.
It is time to rethink our understanding of who a victim is, who a perpetrator is, and how we can best support those who are harmed – without subjecting them to further trauma through harmful societal judgments.
- Seedat is a former spokesperson to a former deputy president and a communications specialist for the presidency, she writes in her personal capacity
OPINION | Time to dismantle the gendered lens through which sexual violence is filtered
The victim-blaming at play reflects the sad reality that, in our society, women are often blamed for the actions of men
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
