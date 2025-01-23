OPINION | Make yourself visible and attractive for job hunting

The phrase “resistance is futile” – commonly associated with the Borgs, fictional aliens who are recurring antagonists in the Star Trek franchise – is one job seekers would be wise to heed. Every day, I see job seekers spending (perhaps wasting) time and energy fighting against core principles and human behaviour truisms that aren't budging anytime soon.
Thanks to technological advancements, shifting economic and geopolitical landscapes and generational adjustments in the workplace, today's job market is brutal. Job searching, hiring and employee experience aren't what they once were. However, some aspects haven't and won't be changing, regardless of how much you wish they would. Therefore, it's wise to accept that employers operate within certain universal truths and changes in norms have re-defined the concept of professionalism.
Ultimately, businesses exist to make a profit. Regardless of what happens in 2025 and beyond, this core principle of capitalism will remain constant. This is why the most effective approach to landing a job is to show and articulate to employers what most job seekers don't: how you’ll impact the company's profitability.
Why should an employer hire you if you aren't going to add measurable value to their business?
Identify ways to quantify your achievements (increased, decreased, improved, saved, handled, collected, processed) and present your achievement numbers – numbers are the language of business – to demonstrate the value you added to your previous employers.
Your LinkedIn profile isn't just an online resume; it's your 24/7/365 personal billboard. When done right, it's an around-the-clock employer magnet. Your LinkedIn profile needs to provide compelling reasons why an employer should hire you, which starts with, as I pointed out, presenting your results using numbers.
More than ever, employers are turning to LinkedIn to find candidates – rather than posting jobs and weeding through hundreds of resumes, most of which won't meet the qualifications – vet their qualifications and evaluate their professional demeanour. Because of its far-reaching visibility, your LinkedIn profile is much more important than your resume, which is only seen by those you share it with. Having a polished, up-to-date LinkedIn profile is non-negotiable.
Ensure your profile has a professional headshot, a captivating headline and a summary showcasing your skills, experiences and accomplishments. Engage with industry-related content and regularly update your profile to reflect new skills and experiences to keep yourself visible and position yourself as a professional in your field.
The adage “It's not what you know, but who you know” will always be a truism. People serious about their careers cultivate a professional network through which they can learn about job openings, industry trends and potential mentors.
Make 2025 the year you attend industry conferences, join relevant professional organisations and actively engage on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.
Also, heed this tip: Networking is about forming relationships and providing value to others; it's not about seeking anything. When meeting someone for the first time, ask yourself: “How can I help this person?”
Employers love experts, especially experts with a track record of producing results. Due to the increasing compartmentalisation of work, SMEs – professionals with deep knowledge in specific areas – are in demand. SME status enhances your employability dramatically.
Becoming a Subject Matter Expert is not an overnight achievement, but it's a journey worth taking as it'll enhance your employability. It starts with investing time in continuous learning, attending workshops, obtaining certifications, and keeping up with industry trends. Then, share your knowledge and insights through articles, presentations, social media and actively participating in online discussions.
Job searching can be daunting and disheartening. However, maintaining a positive mindset is essential. Employers favour candidates who will contribute positively to their culture.
When you cultivate and maintain a positive mindset, you become more likable. Likeability is a job seeker's biggest asset. Being likable supersedes your skills and experience. Hiring managers don't hire candidates they don't like.
