OPINION | It will take collaborations to ensure the NHI fulfils its promise of equitable,high-quality healthcare

To ensure sustainability in access to quality healthcare, improving access to the public and private healthcare systems is critical. As such, the ministry of health must recognise that it is not the ministry of public health but the ministry of all health. SA's private healthcare system faces strain, with rising costs and stagnant medical aid memberships creating barriers to accessing innovative treatments.
This dual fragility of public and private healthcare requires a co-ordinated approach that bridges these systems. Exploring globally proven strategies, such as outcomes-based pricing and mandatory insurance for employed individuals, we can align affordability with innovation while ensuring stability for the healthcare ecosystem.
The Hospital Association of SA’s proposal for mandatory insurance offers a compelling option to complement the NHI. It illustrates how hybrid models can bridge the gap between public funding and private capacity, safeguarding the sustainability of both systems.
While no single solution will suffice, maintaining an open mind to credible alternatives ensures we consider all pathways to success. This openness to innovation and collaboration will be crucial to success as stakeholders work to implement the NHI effectively.
It is encouraging that President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged directly with Business Unity SA (BUSA) to address healthcare challenges. This partnership demonstrates the value of collective problem-solving in tackling systemic issues and it sets the stage for meaningful collaboration across sectors.
BUSA’s commitment to proposing workable, affordable solutions aligns with the NHI’s broader goals of advancing universal health coverage. Building on these dialogues, SA can develop a more equitable healthcare system.
This collaboration provides an opportunity to rethink SA’s healthcare system holistically. Aligning it with patient needs requires leveraging global best practices such as value-based outcomes, innovative contracting, mandatory insurance for employed individuals and risk equalisation funds.
For example, using the Single Exit Price (SEP) policy alongside other legislative tools can improve access to essential medicines for rare diseases and cancer, ensuring patients are not left behind as the system evolves.
SA is at a critical juncture in pursuing universal health coverage. The signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act brought this vision closer to reality, but it has also revealed challenges that require urgent attention. Stakeholders in healthcare have a shared responsibility to ensure the NHI fulfils its promise to provide equitable, high-quality healthcare for all South Africans.
The business community has both a responsibility and a valuable opportunity to propose and develop innovative strategies to create a holistic health ecosystem that upholds SA's constitutional right to progressive healthcare. As part of this ecosystem, the pharmaceutical industry is committed to supporting solutions that enhance access to innovative medicines while ensuring the sustainability of public and private healthcare systems.
The signing of the NHI Act sparked a range of perspectives, reflecting the complexity of implementing universal healthcare. While some advocate for immediate implementation to address inequities, others support universal healthcare in principle but have raised concerns about the single-payer system, calling instead for a mixed-payer, phased and sustainable rollout.
These differing viewpoints underline the importance of balancing ambition with practicality. At its core, the NHI must unify SA’s healthcare system, bridging the gaps between public and private care while addressing the challenges of implementation in the spirit of collaboration and pragmatism.
The principle of progressive realisation in SA's constitution is a guiding framework for addressing the right to healthcare. It recognises that achieving universal healthcare cannot happen overnight, especially given resource constraints, infrastructure gaps and workforce shortages.
While SA faces socio-economic challenges, public healthcare remains the backbone of equitable access for millions. Policymakers must ensure the NHI strengthens this backbone, rather than undermine it by addressing gaps in quality and delivery through focused investments, leadership and strategic collaboration. Strategic planning will be critical to improving outcomes by prioritising resource allocation to not overburden SA’s fragile economy.
The pharmaceutical industry acknowledges the importance of price transparency and recognises the positive impact the SEP has had in SA, particularly as it relates to products in a strong competitive landscape. However, we must acknowledge that the SEP has unintentionally restricted access to innovative products.
As a committed partner in healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry is prepared to contribute alternative access models, such as cost capitation and outcomes-based approaches. The pharmaceutical industry stands ready to avail access on a sustainable basis, ensuring every patient can benefit from the latest innovation.
The pharmaceutical sector, private funders, patient organisations and healthcare professionals have proposed various alternative access models that specifically address the affordability challenges in our country, rooted in the principles of social solidarity – values that resonate deeply with South Africans.
Unlocking access to innovative medicine is about more than securing lower prices – it is about ensuring advancements in medicine reach those who need them most. Integrating affordability and sustainability into the NHI’s rollout, SA can create a healthcare system that fulfils its constitutional promise of equitable healthcare ensuring that no patient is left behind as the system evolves.
