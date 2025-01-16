If Cosatu continues to play politics by calling for a halt to coal exports to Israel, South African workers will bear the brunt of the consequences.
OPINION | Cutting off coal exports to Israel will hit workers hard
Image: Sunday Times
If Cosatu continues to play politics by calling for a halt to coal exports to Israel, South African workers will bear the brunt of the consequences.
Cosatu's primary mandate is to defend and improve the working conditions of workers. However, by pushing for sanctions and the suspension of coal exports, Cosatu is acting against its mission. The union is leveraging its political ties with the ANC and the Mass Democratic Movement to call for actions that threaten the livelihoods of the very workers it is supposed to protect. Rather than focusing on labour issues, Cosatu seems intent on playing the role of a political actor, undermining the economic stability and job security of its members.
In 2023, SA’s coal exports to Israel accounted for about $185m in revenue, translating to about R3.1bn. This trade benefited more than 90,000 South Africans employed in the coal mining industry and many more in related sectors, including transportation and logistics. Terminating these exports would deliver a devastating blow to these workers and their families, worsening SA's unemployment crisis, which stood at 33.5% in 2024.
Moreover, these exports rely on established transportation routes through Transnet, contributing significantly to SA’s logistical infrastructure. Disrupting this trade for political reasons would trigger broader economic instability, all for a symbolic gesture unlikely to influence the Middle East conflict.
Proponents of disengagement often cite the success of sanctions in isolating apartheid SA as a model for pressuring Israel. However, this comparison is flawed. Israel’s economy is highly resilient, bolstered by strong international alliances and a diversified global trade network. Unlike apartheid-era SA, Israel can withstand limited sanctions.
Cutting off coal exports to Israel, which constitute just 15% of its coal imports, would not significantly affect Israel’s energy security. However, it would inflict severe damage on SA’s economy by disrupting critical trade relationships.
In 2023, South African exports to Israel totalled $212.65m, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database. This trade continues to grow, driven by sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications and technology, where Israeli businesses are active in SA. Severing trade ties for political reasons would jeopardise these relationships, harming South African businesses and workers alike.
The push to isolate Israel ignores the complexities of the Middle East conflict. True peace will not be achieved through economic sanctions but through sustained diplomatic engagement with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.
Cosatu members pay dues to ensure their rights are defended and their working conditions improved. Yet, the union has consistently failed to represent workers effectively in critical forums such as the CCMA..
The union federation must return to its role as a trade union focused on workers' rights and economic stability. The union’s energy should be directed towards addressing SA’s unemployment and inequality – not engaging in politically motivated campaigns that do nothing to resolve the Middle East conflict.
The union should advocate for policies that create jobs, foster economic growth, and ensure workers’ welfare – without compromising SA’s economic standing.
* Chauke is a community and student activist at the University of the Witwatersrand where he served on the SRC from 2021 to 2023
