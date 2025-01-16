OPINION | Comprehensive sex education, interventions needed to address teen pregnancy crisis

Health practitioners, police and other institutions often exhibit callousness, as seen in the tragic case of Zenizole Vena. The 15-year-old girl, who was raped, sought help at the Motherwell NU11 clinic but was turned away by nurses who said they could not assist rape victims to avoid “tampering with evidence”. Denied basic care, Zenizole collapsed on her way to the police station and died.
The neglect of Zenizole by healthcare workers, the police and the justice system reflects a broader disregard for the lives of young girls, particularly those from impoverished communities. This callousness perpetuates cycles of abuse, leaving girls vulnerable to further exploitation, particularly since healthcare workers in these settings are required to not only support victims, but they are also mandated to report all rape and assault cases to the police on behalf of the victim.
All cases of teenagers giving birth need to be reported directly to the police with interventions made by social workers.
Teachers, parents and guardians must be legally obligated to report child pregnancies to authorities for investigation. This will hold perpetrators accountable and provide girls with the support they need.
Healthcare workers must also be directly penalised for not reporting all child pregnancies to law enforcement for investigation of statutory rape. Clinics and hospitals must be equipped to handle rape cases with dignity and urgency and victims should never be turned away under the guise of preserving evidence.
Comprehensive sexual health education must be mandatory in schools to empower young people with knowledge about their rights, contraception and consent.
Implementing comprehensive sexual health education ensures that young people are prepared to navigate their sexual and reproductive health responsibly and safely.
While prevention is essential, schools and society must also cater to girls who do fall pregnant. This includes ensuring access to continued education and planned parenting options, including termination where desired.
The EFF has consistently called for transformative policies to address teenage pregnancy. In October, the EFF successfully presented a motion in the National Assembly addressing the urgent crisis of statutory rape and teenage pregnancies in SA.
The motion highlighted the alarming reality of young girls being coerced into premature motherhood, often at the hands of adult predators. It called attention to the failure of teachers, nurses and other key figures to report these violations as well as the ineffectiveness of oversight mechanisms meant to protect children.
As a result, the National Assembly has tasked the portfolio committees on social development, education, health, justice and police with implementing comprehensive measures to address this issue.
These include mandatory reporting of statutory rape by teachers and nurses, public consultations to gather input from affected communities and a review of existing legislation to strengthen protections for victims.
The EFF proposed a deadline of March 31 for the committees to present their findings and recommendations. We will monitor this process to ensure it does not fall victim to delays or neglect.
Teenage pregnancy in SA is an escalating crisis that lays bare the deep-seated societal failures to protect and empower young girls. Recent statistics reveal an alarming trend of pregnancies among minors, with adult men responsible for a significant portion of these cases.
This is not merely a matter of poor decision-making by the youth; it is a damning indictment of a society that perpetuates predatory behaviour, cultural stigmas and systemic neglect.
On Christmas Day, a 13-year-old girl gave birth at Seshego Hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo, the father was revealed to be a 28-year-old man who has since been arrested and charged.
Additionally, on the same day, of more than 1,300 babies that were delivered nationwide, more than 90 were born to teenage mothers.
This is directly reflected in previous statistics that were highlighted in recent reports during the 2023/24 financial year, more than 2,700 girls aged between 10 and 14 gave birth at public healthcare facilities, with KwaZulu-Natal leading with 610 cases.
Rarely are these consensual relationships but statutory rapes, reflecting the exploitive actions of adult men against vulnerable children. Among girls aged 15 to 19, almost 120,000 gave birth in the same period highlighting the broader societal and systemic breakdowns.
There are several factors contributing to teenage pregnancy. These include predatory relationships, victimisation in schools through abuse by teachers and male pupils and a pervasive culture of gender-based violence leading to under-reporting and under-prosecution of sexual offences.
Additionally, practices like “ukuthwala”, involving the forced marriage of young girls, limited access to contraceptives due to barriers and stigma at healthcare facilities and influences such as peer pressure and substance abuse further worsen the issue.
The crisis is worsened by patriarchal stigmas that unfairly blame girls while absolving boys and men of responsibility. Families often silence these pregnancies, mischaracterising them as normal or inevitable rather than addressing the abuse and statutory rape they often represent.
Schools, instead of offering support, become spaces of shame where teachers humiliate pregnant girls, reinforcing their isolation.
