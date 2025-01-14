OPINION | There are various options matriculants who didn't pass or secure university admission can consider

While going to university is one of many trajectories to career-life success, parents or guardians should not be set on a particular tertiary institution or post-grade 12 education and training level. While research shows that those with degrees ﬁnd employment more easily and earn higher salaries, do not underestimate the value of non-university study. Judge each discipline and tertiary training institution on merit.
For instance, a diploma in information security analysis or a technical qualiﬁcation in solar photovoltaic installation or data engineering may suit some learners and enrich them on a personal level. It may also help them to actualise their speciﬁc key life themes such as helping people out of poverty and overcoming structural challenges.
Many specialised certificates and diplomas open doors to exciting career opportunities that help learners enhance their employability. Find out more about research career opportunities by speaking with field employees, employers and graduates.
Technical and vocational education and training colleges provide practical, career-focused courses in information technology, engineering and business, among others; apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with theoretical learning and can lead to sought-after qualifications in skilled trades or specialised industries.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme offers funding opportunities for eligible learners; online platforms present affordable courses in many fields (like coding and online marketing); youth employment programmes connect learners with training and work opportunities; community organisations present skills training, workshops and mentorship for school-leavers; and small-business opportunities could enhance self-employment as could turning hobbies or special skills into income-generating activities.
If you’re a learner who needs to secure admission to your preferred tertiary education and training institution, you could request a re-evaluation of your exam papers. You could also apply to write supplementary exams, repeat grades (or specific subjects), or enrol in correspondence courses at a different institution or a different training level.
Consulting a career psychologist (such as an educational, counselling or industrial psychologist) is vital. If you decide to reapply in 2025, you could consider taking a gap year in 2025. However, it’s essential to consult with a career psychologist first and speak with those who have taken gap years to learn about their experiences.
Another option is to take on part-time work or a constructive activity. Speak to learners who have successfully managed similar situations. Learners, remember this: You understand yourself and your preferences better than anyone else. Listen to and execute your advice.
Whereas others can provide general information and psycho-educational and psycho-social-advice, only you can advise yourself. Others can offer valuable insights, but they can never advise you on the most appropriate career.
To those who have yet to attain the stipulated marks for admission to their preferred institutions and fields of study, take heart: there is reason to remain upbeat about the future.
Try to look at setbacks or perceived “failures” as building blocks for the future, opportunities for growth and exhibiting resilience in uncertain times.
It’s also important to refrain from blaming yourself or others. If destructive thoughts (including thoughts of suicide) surface, speak to your parents or guardian and seek the help of a qualified professional.
Try to articulate your career-life mission and vision by addressing existential questions such as why do I live, why do I want to work and where am I headed?
- Professor Maree is a researcher in the department of educational psychology at the University of Pretoria
OPINION | There are various options matriculants who didn't pass or secure university admission can consider
'Look at setbacks as opportunities for growth'
While many learners are celebrating the outcome of the 2024 grade 12 results, many face uncertainty and disappointment. Now is the time to make strategic decisions about where they’re headed on their career journey. These decisions will significantly influence their future career and life and should be taken into consideration by many stakeholders – starting with their parents or guardians.
This guide seeks to assist learners who did not pass or secure university admission and find themselves at a career crossroads.
Parents, guardians and teachers can begin by rethinking well-worn words and phrases. The term “fail” has no place in the vocabulary of today’s postmodern society.
Why use that word or the phrase "insufficient achievement" at a time when those who have purportedly “failed” are at their most vulnerable, when their sense of self-efficacy is at its lowest and when there's the threat of destructive behaviour (suicide)?
While learners’ marks may affect their chances of acceptance into their preferred field of study, they do not determine their overall success in life or limit their longer-term career prospects.
If necessary, consult a psychologist or registered counsellor. Contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Lifeline or a suicide hotline.
Understandably, parents feel disappointed when their children aren’t as successful as they would like them to be. Reproach, however, serves no purpose. Communicate with them – ask how they’re feeling and listen carefully to their responses.
Reassure your child that inadequate achievement does not diminish how you feel about them or define them. If they act out, remember that such behaviour is to be expected under the circumstances.
SOWETAN SAYS | Various options to consider after matric
While going to university is one of many trajectories to career-life success, parents or guardians should not be set on a particular tertiary institution or post-grade 12 education and training level. While research shows that those with degrees ﬁnd employment more easily and earn higher salaries, do not underestimate the value of non-university study. Judge each discipline and tertiary training institution on merit.
For instance, a diploma in information security analysis or a technical qualiﬁcation in solar photovoltaic installation or data engineering may suit some learners and enrich them on a personal level. It may also help them to actualise their speciﬁc key life themes such as helping people out of poverty and overcoming structural challenges.
Many specialised certificates and diplomas open doors to exciting career opportunities that help learners enhance their employability. Find out more about research career opportunities by speaking with field employees, employers and graduates.
Technical and vocational education and training colleges provide practical, career-focused courses in information technology, engineering and business, among others; apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with theoretical learning and can lead to sought-after qualifications in skilled trades or specialised industries.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme offers funding opportunities for eligible learners; online platforms present affordable courses in many fields (like coding and online marketing); youth employment programmes connect learners with training and work opportunities; community organisations present skills training, workshops and mentorship for school-leavers; and small-business opportunities could enhance self-employment as could turning hobbies or special skills into income-generating activities.
If you’re a learner who needs to secure admission to your preferred tertiary education and training institution, you could request a re-evaluation of your exam papers. You could also apply to write supplementary exams, repeat grades (or specific subjects), or enrol in correspondence courses at a different institution or a different training level.
Consulting a career psychologist (such as an educational, counselling or industrial psychologist) is vital. If you decide to reapply in 2025, you could consider taking a gap year in 2025. However, it’s essential to consult with a career psychologist first and speak with those who have taken gap years to learn about their experiences.
Another option is to take on part-time work or a constructive activity. Speak to learners who have successfully managed similar situations. Learners, remember this: You understand yourself and your preferences better than anyone else. Listen to and execute your advice.
Whereas others can provide general information and psycho-educational and psycho-social-advice, only you can advise yourself. Others can offer valuable insights, but they can never advise you on the most appropriate career.
To those who have yet to attain the stipulated marks for admission to their preferred institutions and fields of study, take heart: there is reason to remain upbeat about the future.
Try to look at setbacks or perceived “failures” as building blocks for the future, opportunities for growth and exhibiting resilience in uncertain times.
It’s also important to refrain from blaming yourself or others. If destructive thoughts (including thoughts of suicide) surface, speak to your parents or guardian and seek the help of a qualified professional.
Try to articulate your career-life mission and vision by addressing existential questions such as why do I live, why do I want to work and where am I headed?
OPINION | Equal access to learner materials bridge inequalities between pupils and quality education
OPINION | Gauteng leads the way in promoting inclusive education
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos