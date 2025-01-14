OPINION | All-girls schools challenge stereotypes and empower girls

The release of the NSC matric results is always a time of great anticipation in our country.
The future of millions of young South Africans rests on this certificate. As a high-stakes assessment, enormous resources, time and energy are invested into a child’s educational journey culminating in this certification.
I would like to congratulate and pay tribute to the class of 2024 for their fortitude and dedicated effort which goes into preparing to sit these final school-going examinations. It is also important that we celebrate the work of our teachers, coaches, tutors, administrators and parents in guiding, mentoring and supporting our youth on this journey.
While there is much to celebrate at this time of the year, this period always highlights the stark reality in our country with enormous disparities across our school system, where countless students and teachers work under rudimentary conditions that are hardly conducive to teaching and learning and providing a place where students can thrive with their curiosity and thirst for learning ignited and nurtured.
Special accolades are in order for teachers and learners who continue to persevere under the worst conditions, with many incredible success stories emerging as tenacious young people defy the odds and their circumstances breaking barriers to achievement.
I am blessed and truly privileged to lead and work at one of SA’s finest schools, St Stithians College. In heading up the Girls’ College, I am proud of the success of our class of 2024 who have achieved stellar results. Achieving 100% BD pass and celebrating a group of inspiring women who have achieved an overall class average of 78% is noteworthy. I am proud of each one of our girls and remain in awe of our committed staff family who go above and beyond for our students.
As I celebrate the remarkable achievements of the class of 2024, I am drawn to reflect on the profound privilege of leading a girls’ school and the distinctive advantages of an all-girls’ education. Over the past 20 years, my professional journey has been rooted in the enriching environment of all-girls schools.
This experience has afforded me extraordinary opportunities to grow both as an educator and a leader, within the vibrant and high-performing landscape of South African girls' schools. It is this deep well of insights and experiences in educating young women that fuels my passion and commitment to leading St Stithians Girls’ College, a place where girls are empowered to thrive and excel in every aspect of their lives.
As the right to education became a fundamental human right in the 19th century, coeducational schooling emerged as the norm, largely due to its economic efficiency. Over time, traditional boys’ schools in regions such as the UK, Australia, and parts of Southern Africa have transitioned to a coeducational model, driven by shifts in societal values and resource constraints.
Despite this trend, all-girls schools have retained their relevance, particularly in addressing concerns about the marginalisation of girls and the persistence of gender stereotypes in coeducational settings. For the most part, girls’ environments foster exceptional outcomes, nurturing young women who go on to achieve remarkable success globally.
While some argue that single-sex education is outdated in a world striving for gender balance, it is important to recognise the unique benefits all-girls schools offer. These institutions provide a space where harmful stereotypes are challenged, allowing girls to develop confidence, leadership and resilience. In doing so, they prepare students not only to navigate but to thrive in a diverse and equitable world.
While debates about single-sex versus coeducational schooling persist, my experience of more than two decades in all-girls environments has consistently demonstrated the strength of these schools through the relationships, achievements, academic successes and leadership potential of their students.
- Dr James is the head of St Stithians Girls’ College
OPINION | All-girls schools challenge stereotypes and empower girls
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
