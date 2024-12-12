OPINION | Spazas registration a welcome step to revitalising local economic activity and combat poverty

The government's registration drive of spaza shops is a welcome start to a seething problem, but a multidimensional and long-term strategy or programme must follow.
More so now that more than 20 children have lost their lives.
Unfortunately, as this drive unfolds previous issues are already rearing their ugly heads, the fronting for the immigrant entrepreneurs by locals. Gauteng MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile exclaimed that various local governments had “unearthed the practice of South African citizens registering spaza shops on behalf of foreign nationals who are not compliant with the laws of the country”.
Unfortunately, and as unwanted as this is, it must be taken into account that people do not necessarily front because they are greedy or corrupt. It could be that they cannot say no when they don't know where their next meal is coming from. Still, this fronting must be stamped out.
The registration of spaza shops must be a steppingstone for a programme to tackle our problem of poverty and unemployment which is most prominent in villages, informal settlements and townships.
We need to change the ways we have stimulated and supported entrepreneurship in townships and villages where implementation was part of the national approach. This has been the case since 1994, until the Gauteng government introduced its “Township Economies Revitalisation Strategy” around 2014.
This was a breath of fresh air, as the focus was now rightly on reality, instead of assumptions or so-called best practice usually inherited. Thankfully, the resultant Gauteng Township Economic Development Act (2022) is now a blueprint for the country.
When the department of small business development had a presidential summit three weeks ago, the township economy was one of the focus areas. This change in mindset is thanks to former Gauteng premier David Makhura and Maile, his then economic development MEC. and, later, Parks Tau.
The fact is that context or locality is critical in entrepreneurship. After all, entrepreneurship differs from one environment to the next. There is a difference between a township, a peri-urban area or a CBD. The difference expresses itself in the social stratification and its institutions, policy implementation and compliance, infrastructure and entity fragility, among other variables.
In addition, the behaviour of individuals and entrepreneurs in villages differs from those in urban settings or from area to aream just as the challenges in these areas differ. The popular saying of avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach also applies in terms of environments for entrepreneurship.
There's a specific area of focus for marginalised environments, known as entrepreneurship at the base of the pyramid (eBoP). The focus is on the development of small business implementation in destitute areas.
Unfortunately, before the departure of Makhura and Maile from the norm, there was no difference in how small businesses – whether in townships or cities – were supported. Our figures on unemployment and poverty, which have shot upwards in the last 20 years, bear testimony.
Yet, entrepreneurship offered a solution. For instance, China is the only country in the world that has met the first target of the Millenium Development Goals, that of eliminating poverty. China did this through entrepreneurship and part of the strategy was specific policies for township and village economies.
According to industry research, there are more than 150,000 spaza shops in SA. These add R120bn a year to the local economy, and the market is estimated at over R170bn. This is a solid base to build vibrant economies for the locals, rather than immigrants.
Apart from the fact that our post-1994 strategies were generalist, they also did not take into account the environment. Fact is when the ANC government took over in 1994, our economy had embedded dynamics stemming from the past.
These dynamics are also reflected in the townships by the operations of pre-1994 entities and major chain stores and/or shopping malls. These impact on the entry and growth of local entities. Let alone immigrant entrepreneurship which wiped out locals and even dominated some township sectors, like haircare.
Hence,specific strategies are needed to deal with these obstructions, and thus boost local entrepreneurs. At the heart is government spending. For instance, the school feeding scheme, similar to some approaches by China, created a few entrepreneurs, and was not premised on broad entrepreneurship.
This, and many other examples, display a shocking paucity of ideas in dealing with poverty and unemployment or broadening entrepreneurship for blacks – just as the apartheid-era National Party aggressively broadened Afrikaner entrepreneurship.
The registration of spaza shop ownership is a welcome step to revitalising the economic activity of locals and also combat poverty and unemployment. However, this must be the start of a long-term and multidimensional strategy involving government departments but driven by a formidable project team reporting to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his premiers with specific milestones.
