OPINION | EFF student command must convert into a youth command

The EFF was designed as a vanguard movement grounded in Marxist-Leninist and Fanonian principles. Its foundation reflects a commitment to mass mobilisation, with the ultimate goal of seizing state power to advance revolutionary transformation.
As we approach the third National People’s Assembly, we are presented with critical proposals to refine and fortify the EFF’s structure, ensuring it remains true to its founding principles.
Among these proposals is the restructuring of the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) into either a chapter of the Youth Command or the Youth Command itself. This proposal necessitates a frank examination of the EFFSC’s role in advancing the revolutionary agenda.
As a former activist and leader within the EFFSC, I understand the nostalgia tied to its inception. The EFFSC has been pivotal in championing the fight for free, quality, decolonial education. However, the limitations of a student movement – confined to institutions of higher learning – have increasingly exposed the risks of identity isolation and class exclusivity.
The time has come for a unified Youth Command to take precedence, fostering a mass youth movement that is inclusive and revolutionary. The EFFSC has undoubtedly defended the EFF’s position on education, but its focus often aligns with the interests of a minority – the student class. Student movements, including the EFFSC, have been instrumental in addressing pressing issues such as the #FeesMustFall protests.
Yet, these victories largely benefit a privileged few who access higher education. Millions of South African youth remain excluded from these gains due to systemic poverty, inadequate basic education and lack of opportunities.
