OPINION | Gauteng leads the way in promoting inclusive education

Observing DRAM and International Day of Persons with Disability is crucial, not only for celebrating the achievements of people with disabilities but also to shed some light on the ongoing struggles that many individuals with disabilities continue to face.
It is a known fact that discrimination against people with disabilities remains a persistent challenge in society. It takes various forms, from limited employment opportunities to unequal access to healthcare.
Persons with disabilities often confront healthcare disparities, facing unequal access and quality of care. Addressing these disparities is crucial to ensure healthcare systems are inclusive and responsive to their needs.
They continue to face challenges in terms of accessibility to physical spaces, information, and technology is often insufficient, leaving persons with disabilities at a disadvantage. A more accessible world is not just a wish but a fundamental right.
In terms of inclusive employment, the Gauteng government has made inroads in employing persons with disabilities. The provincial government departments employ more than 5,000 (2,61%) persons with disabilities, this exceeds the public sector disability employment equity target of two percent.
I want to encourage businesses to create inclusive workplaces and inclusive hiring practices. Persons with disabilities bring unique skills and perspectives to the workforce.
I have also noticed that a few public or workspaces in SA today adequately meet the needs of persons with disabilities. While some have demarcated access areas, modified bathroom facilities, maps to disability-friendly access points, and handrails on stairwells, the requirements for a person with disabilities to successfully engage in economic activity are generally lacking.
Regarding public transport, Gauteng has ensured that the Gautrain and bus services in our municipalities have structures that support people with disabilities. This is however not adequate as only a small portion of people with disabilities make use of these services as others cannot afford it.
Over the years, the government adopted the slogan of the global disability rights movement which says: “Nothing About Us Without Us.”
Empowering persons with disabilities involves equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities needed to lead fulfilling and independent lives.
- Dlamini is a communicator in the Gauteng office of the premier
The percentage of learners with disabilities attending educational institutions has been increasing over time. This is according to the latest General Household Survey focusing on schooling released in May 2023.
According to the department of basic education, from 2002 to 2022 the number of special needs schools increased from 295 to 489, while the number of learners with disabilities in public ordinary schools was up from 77,000 to 121,461. The enrolment of learners in special schools increased from 435 to 137,483 nationally.
Gauteng has the highest number of schools for Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) with 124 schools followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
The Gauteng provincial government has been at the forefront of promoting inclusive education and building a quality public education system that benefits all. It was driven by inclusivity to decide to expand access to education to all learners regardless of their circumstances so that no child is left behind.
In addition, the provincial government has exit plans for learners with disabilities when they finish school. The government works with parents, educators and learners to develop a post-school career path for individual learners considering their unique circumstances.
As SA observed the annual Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) from November 3 to December 3, it is important to highlight the government’s achievements and outline areas of improvement.
The month-long campaign reaffirms the acceptance, interdependence and fundamental human rights of persons with disabilities that guarantee full enjoyment without discrimination and the need to promote awareness, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities within all sectors of society.
