OPINION | Domestic workers deserve festive season early paydays and salary bonuses

As the festive season commences, many working-class individuals eagerly anticipate their salary bonuses and early paydays, a tradition that enables them to prepare for holiday celebrations with their loved ones.
Ironically, it is often the same working-class people who employ domestic workers yet deny them the same courtesy, neglecting to provide end-of-year bonuses, early paydays, and even annual leave.
Despite SA’s comprehensive labour laws, many employers disregard these rights, exploiting some of the most vulnerable members of society: domestic workers, who are predominantly black women and poor breadwinners of devastated households.
A case study by SweepSouth interviewed 5,600 workers in 2024 and discovered disheartening circumstances in the domestic workers' sector.
I deliberately reflect on this issue during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence to raise awareness about the abuse perpetrated against domestic workers when they are denied their rightful compensation, living wages and annual leave.
As outlined in the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide, economic abuse encompasses the exploitation of a person’s economic resources, including the labour of domestic workers, without fair compensation or social security benefits.
A SweepSouth report found that 16% of its domestic worker respondents had symptoms of declining mental health, with access to health care impaired by affordability and lack of personal time and care.
Pinky Mashiane of the United Domestic Workers of SA paints a destitute situation in describing the precarious plight of domestic workers during the holiday season. Deprived of paid leave, they also face uncertainty of employment in the new year due to the absence of contractual agreements.
These dire circumstances exacerbate the already precarious material conditions of domestic workers, who occupy the lower ranks of the socioeconomic ladder. Despite their valuable contributions as caregivers, homemakers, and organisers – ensuring the wellbeing of our children, the health of our homes, and bringing order to our demanding lifestyles – domestic workers remain vulnerable and marginalised.
OPINION | Domestic workers deserve festive season early paydays and salary bonuses
Working class failing to give helpers fair compensation and even annual leave
Image: 123RF/nomadsoul1.
As the festive season commences, many working-class individuals eagerly anticipate their salary bonuses and early paydays, a tradition that enables them to prepare for holiday celebrations with their loved ones.
Ironically, it is often the same working-class people who employ domestic workers yet deny them the same courtesy, neglecting to provide end-of-year bonuses, early paydays, and even annual leave.
Despite SA’s comprehensive labour laws, many employers disregard these rights, exploiting some of the most vulnerable members of society: domestic workers, who are predominantly black women and poor breadwinners of devastated households.
A case study by SweepSouth interviewed 5,600 workers in 2024 and discovered disheartening circumstances in the domestic workers' sector.
I deliberately reflect on this issue during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence to raise awareness about the abuse perpetrated against domestic workers when they are denied their rightful compensation, living wages and annual leave.
As outlined in the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide, economic abuse encompasses the exploitation of a person’s economic resources, including the labour of domestic workers, without fair compensation or social security benefits.
A SweepSouth report found that 16% of its domestic worker respondents had symptoms of declining mental health, with access to health care impaired by affordability and lack of personal time and care.
Pinky Mashiane of the United Domestic Workers of SA paints a destitute situation in describing the precarious plight of domestic workers during the holiday season. Deprived of paid leave, they also face uncertainty of employment in the new year due to the absence of contractual agreements.
These dire circumstances exacerbate the already precarious material conditions of domestic workers, who occupy the lower ranks of the socioeconomic ladder. Despite their valuable contributions as caregivers, homemakers, and organisers – ensuring the wellbeing of our children, the health of our homes, and bringing order to our demanding lifestyles – domestic workers remain vulnerable and marginalised.
HLENGIWE MKHALIPHI | Domestic workers deserve recognition and fair pay
The SweepSouth report said that 75% of domestic workers were not able to save money monthly and 35% were in debt.
As a society committed to equality and human rights, it is alarming that our class divisions perpetuate unfairness and injustice. The working class must introspect and avoid perpetuating the internalised oppression rooted in our history of disadvantage and discrimination.
We must scrutinise power dynamics and resist adopting oppressive tools, such as exploitation and abuse, even as some of us experience upward mobility. We must acknowledge that our socioeconomic and political rights are universal, not exclusive to those who are affording.
We must embrace intersectional awareness by recognising that the struggles of domestic workers, much like corporate pay gaps and SA’s stark wealth disparities, are all interconnected, stemming from the same oppressive systems.
We must imagine a society that has an inclusive apparel on all sectors and all people.
Pay domestic workers what is due, fair and just.
SOWETAN | May Day meaningless to the jobless
BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI | Cosatu will not drop the guard despite great strides
Security of domestic workers should be a priority
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos