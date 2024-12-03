OPINION | SA must embrace vision where technology is a partner

This duality presents distinct challenges: those with access to advanced technologies face risks of manipulation, while those without access risk being left behind in a tech-dominated world. This dual reality creates fertile ground for both transformative potential and significant risks.
In SA, technology actively shapes public discourse, economic opportunities and societal dynamics. Algorithms quietly guide what South Africans see, think and believe, whether through tailored social media feeds, targeted advertising or AI-generated content. In a country where misinformation can contribute to political and social unrest, the unchecked use of technology can exacerbate existing divisions and vulnerabilities.
Equally concerning is the rise of automation in key industries. While these advancements promise greater efficiency, they also threaten jobs in a country grappling with high unemployment.
The idea of technology “taking over” conjures images of dystopian science fiction but the reality is more subtle and potentially more insidious. It is not humanoid robots marching down the streets of Johannesburg that we should fear but rather invisible systems quietly eroding human agency.
In SA, data-driven technologies already dictate decisions in certain sectors. AI systems in banking assess loan eligibility, potentially embedding bias into life-altering outcomes. Surveillance technologies designed for public safety could veer into mass surveillance, violating citizens’ privacy. Without robust oversight, these systems risk perpetuating inequalities and stripping individuals of autonomy.
SA stands at a crossroads: we can embrace technology responsibly and equitably or risk becoming subservient to systems that exacerbate our challenges. To avoid the latter, South Africans must take proactive steps to safeguard humanity’s role in the technological future.
Citizens, businesses and the government have a shared responsibility to ensure that technology remains a tool for empowerment rather than control. To prevent a scenario where technology outpaces humanity’s ability to control it, SA must adopt a proactive, multi-faceted approach:
Building digital literacy for all – A digitally literate population is the first line of defence. SA must prioritise education that equips citizens to critically engage with technology. Initiatives targeting youth, rural communities and marginalised groups can ensure widespread digital empowerment.
Enforcing ethical technology use – The ethical implications of AI and automation must take centre stage. SA businesses and policymakers must develop frameworks that prioritise transparency, accountability and fairness in technology deployment.
OPINION | SA must embrace vision where technology is a partner
Many South Africans remain disconnected from the digital revolution
Image: 123RF
In SA, technology has become a double-edged sword, offering transformative opportunities while raising concerns about control and dependency.
In an era where algorithms predict our choices, artificial intelligence (AI) makes decisions on our behalf, and automation transforms entire industries, the question is no longer if technology influences our lives but how deeply. For SA, a country balancing technological advancement with persistent socioeconomic inequalities, the stakes are high.
Could unchecked technological progress eventually control us? Could technology unintentionally deepen divides, manipulate citizens or make decisions that erode human oversight?
The questions are not just philosophical, they are practical. How do we ensure technology remains a tool for empowerment and not a force that diminishes human control? This is not a problem for future generations; it is a pressing challenge for our generation as well.
SA’s relationship with technology is a tale of contrasts. On one side, the nation is a leader in adopting cutting-edge innovations, from AI in banking to automation in manufacturing and other sectors. On the other hand, millions remain digitally excluded, with limited access to the internet, smart devices and basic technological literacy. Thus, vast socioeconomic divides mean that many South Africans remain disconnected from the digital revolution.
OPINION | Will AI-powered robots take our jobs or create new ones?
This duality presents distinct challenges: those with access to advanced technologies face risks of manipulation, while those without access risk being left behind in a tech-dominated world. This dual reality creates fertile ground for both transformative potential and significant risks.
In SA, technology actively shapes public discourse, economic opportunities and societal dynamics. Algorithms quietly guide what South Africans see, think and believe, whether through tailored social media feeds, targeted advertising or AI-generated content. In a country where misinformation can contribute to political and social unrest, the unchecked use of technology can exacerbate existing divisions and vulnerabilities.
Equally concerning is the rise of automation in key industries. While these advancements promise greater efficiency, they also threaten jobs in a country grappling with high unemployment.
The idea of technology “taking over” conjures images of dystopian science fiction but the reality is more subtle and potentially more insidious. It is not humanoid robots marching down the streets of Johannesburg that we should fear but rather invisible systems quietly eroding human agency.
In SA, data-driven technologies already dictate decisions in certain sectors. AI systems in banking assess loan eligibility, potentially embedding bias into life-altering outcomes. Surveillance technologies designed for public safety could veer into mass surveillance, violating citizens’ privacy. Without robust oversight, these systems risk perpetuating inequalities and stripping individuals of autonomy.
SA stands at a crossroads: we can embrace technology responsibly and equitably or risk becoming subservient to systems that exacerbate our challenges. To avoid the latter, South Africans must take proactive steps to safeguard humanity’s role in the technological future.
Citizens, businesses and the government have a shared responsibility to ensure that technology remains a tool for empowerment rather than control. To prevent a scenario where technology outpaces humanity’s ability to control it, SA must adopt a proactive, multi-faceted approach:
Building digital literacy for all – A digitally literate population is the first line of defence. SA must prioritise education that equips citizens to critically engage with technology. Initiatives targeting youth, rural communities and marginalised groups can ensure widespread digital empowerment.
Enforcing ethical technology use – The ethical implications of AI and automation must take centre stage. SA businesses and policymakers must develop frameworks that prioritise transparency, accountability and fairness in technology deployment.
OPINION | African states must urgently invest in digital technology
Strengthening regulatory frameworks – Regulation is critical to maintaining control over technology’s influence. SA’s Protection of Personal Information Act is a step in the right direction, but enforcement must be robust. Additionally, policies specific to AI and automation are needed to address emerging challenges.
Driving inclusive innovation – SA’s technological future must reflect its diversity. Investing in locally developed technologies ensures solutions are tailored to the nation’s unique challenges. Supporting tech startups and innovators from underserved communities can foster inclusive growth.
Maintaining human oversight – No technological system should operate without human oversight, particularly in high-stakes areas like public safety, health care, and finance.
Fostering global and regional collaboration – SA can play a leading role in shaping Africa’s technological landscape. Regional cooperation on cybersecurity, AI ethics and data governance can set a standard for responsible innovation across the continent.
The question of technology’s influence is not simply about its capacity to control but about our willingness to shape its trajectory.
Rather than fearing a dystopian takeover, SA must embrace a vision where technology is a partner in addressing its most pressing challenges: poverty, unemployment and inequality. By championing education, inclusivity and ethical governance, the nation can harness the power of technology while safeguarding its humanity.
The future of technology in SA is unwritten. The power to control it, and ensure it never controls us, lies in our hands.
TSAKANI SHIVITI | Public awareness is needed for innovation funding
DINKO BOIKANYO | Technopreneurship can boost SA's economy, reduce unemployment
DINKO BOIKANYO | Guidelines for entrepreneurs to merge 4IR into business models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos