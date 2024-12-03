OPINION | Foodborne crisis in townships worsened by structural violence, not enforcing food safety laws

SA is home to about 532 townships, where more than 40% of its urban population resides. In 2019, these townships had about 21.7-million residents, with Gauteng having the largest population of 8.9-million. The establishment and development of these townships stemmed from the discriminatory policies of the apartheid era. As a result, these areas were often neglected and underdeveloped.
Thirty years into democracy, the legacy of apartheid continues to cast a long shadow over township areas, disproportionately affecting non-white residents. The scourge of high crime rates, entrenched poverty, unemployment and inadequate service delivery persists.
Now, township residents are facing an additional pressing concern, the alarming rise in food poisoning and foodborne illnesses, which threaten food security in townships and residents’ health and wellbeing.
Food poisoning is not an unprecedented issue in SA. In 2017, SA experienced an outbreak of listeriosis, where listeria bacteria contaminated food such as polonies, russians, viennas, and sausages. This food poisoning disease resulted in many people suffering from physical injuries and death. More than 1,024 cases were reported and this outbreak resulted in 199 deaths. The source of this outbreak was food production firms in Polokwane.
Apart from listeriosis, SA has experienced various incidents of food poisoning caused by consuming unsafe food, especially those that are being sold in spaza shops run by foreigners in townships.
Alarmingly, since the beginning of September, a staggering 890 incidents of foodborne illness have been reported in SA. Worldwide, more than 1-billion episodes of food poisoning-related diarrhoea occur annually, leading to the deaths of about 3-million children per year, mainly in underdeveloped regions. This stark reality underscores a critical public health crisis that disproportionately affects vulnerable populations in impoverished and under-resourced areas.
Many townships are situated on the outskirts of cities, far from the opportunities and resources available to others, separated from urban economic centres and movement structures of the city.
This means township residents often struggle financially to purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, and properly stored food. These compounding vulnerabilities highlight the disparity between the advantaged and disadvantaged in SA, widening the existing issues of inequality.
Consequently, marginalised individuals are often forced to rely on inexpensive food options to make ends meet. And these intersecting forms of oppression worsen the structural violence experienced by residents living in townships. Now, we can evaluate the food poisoning crisis in townships through the structural violence framework with this violence conducted in a subtle yet pervasive way with innocent children losing their lives in pursuit of a sweet treat.
Structural violence is an insidious and pervasive form of violence that operates beneath the surface of broader social, political and economic structures. Unlike physical violence, which is immediately visible and tangible, structural violence is often invisible, yet no less destructive as it can lead to physical violence.
OPINION | Foodborne crisis in townships worsened by structural violence, not enforcing food safety laws
Alarming number of deaths caused by poisoning raises a pressing concern that demands immediate attention and action
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Improve capacity for spaza laws
In SA, structural violence is inextricably linked to the discriminatory policies of the apartheid regime, which systematically dehumanised and marginalised non-white individuals. This legacy of oppression has contributed to the chronic neglect of townships, rendering their challenges invisible and unworthy of government intervention.
Local supermarkets selling unsafe and poor-quality food are required to register with their local authorities. However, this raises a critical question: Does registration merely provide a veneer of legitimacy, allowing these supermarkets to continue selling hazardous products, albeit legally?
It is perplexing that the government fails to enforce existing policies and regulations, such as the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008, which safeguards consumers' rights to fair value, good quality, and safety. Similarly, the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act 54 of 1972, which promotes personal and environmental hygiene in food handling, remains largely unenforced.
The root causes of food safety issues and food-borne illnesses are well documented: inadequate food safety practices, poor sanitation and poor hygiene. However, in townships, these problems are worsened by structural violence, the lack of enforcement of food safety laws and regulations, coupled with weak quality inspections by government authorities.
Since 2021, the department of health has been urging consumers to be vigilant when buying food to ensure that the packaging is not damaged, expiry dates are visible and purchases are made from reputable retailers. The public is also encouraged to practise good hygiene when handling food and they should report any suspicious food products to the local authorities so that necessary and accurate investigations can be carried out to stop the spread of foodborne diseases.
The alarming number of deaths caused by food poisoning in townships raises a pressing concern that demands immediate attention and action: What measures are being implemented to ensure equitable access to nutritious food products while promoting the optimal health and wellbeing of people living in these communities? The number of deaths caused by food poisoning in townships is a concern that’s been swept under the rug and requires immediate discussion.
