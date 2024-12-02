OPINION | SA needs engineer-general for planning, monitoring of projects

SA needs an office of the engineer-general for skilled engineering practitioners to execute their jobs and for the public to be kept abreast of the engineering effort behind services infrastructure delivery.
However, when water, electricity and roads infrastructure among many others fails there is a public outcry. When this happens, one only hears from politicians making all sorts of promises, which they cannot meet as only engineers are capable of delivering services.
Seldom are engineers consulted to provide responses and solutions to public outcries over the failures of infrastructure providing water, electricity and usable roads among others.
Consider the following: when medical or legal assistance is required, the best professionals in those fields are sought and are paid for the quality service it is envisaged they will provide. Conversely, where engineering projects are concerned, clients prioritise cost over quality, seeking the cheapest option possible even going as far as asking for (further) discounts.
Most of these projects, if not executed according to stringent standards, could affect the health and safety of large numbers of people. This trend reflects the government’s recent action of removing guidelines for professional fees regulated by the Engineering Council of SA (Ecsa). This could only lead to disaster.
SA, as a developing country, could present numerous opportunities for engineering practitioners in both the public and private sectors. This, however, is not happening as technical engineering positions across all tiers of government are often occupied by people without suitable engineering qualifications and without being professionally registered with Ecsa.
This causes SA to not reach the maturity phase of developed countries that focus more on operations and maintenance than on the rollout of new projects.
If engineers could occupy their rightful positions, there would be growth in SA with opportunities for engineers to attain this, plan and develop rollout of new projects, as well as addressing maintenance issues.
Engagement with multidisciplinary engineering design firms and construction companies reveals a troubling lack of enthusiasm and positivity towards the profession.
Key issues include non-payment by clients (both public and private); extended payment terms of 60 to 90 days which ends up affecting cash flow; discounted design rates to secure work and corruption; a general lack of respect for the industry; and government collaboration with large, foreign construction firms.
Only skilled professionals can provide water, electricity and usable roads
The office of the engineer-general should be a Chapter 9 institution, independent of government interference. It will be transparent and accountable and will present a significant opportunity for top engineering practitioners in SA to influence services infrastructure planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance.
It would ensure that all projects are implemented and completed on time, within budget and according to relevant international standards. The issues facing the abovementioned design and construction firms will also be addressed.
The engineer-general would provide the necessary skills and traits such as:
●Technical expertise: A deep understanding of engineering principles, staying updated with the latest international advancements and best practices. Practitioners should be professionally registered with Ecsa;
●Leadership and management: Strong leadership and technical skills are needed to guide teams effectively and manage large-scale projects, including strategic planning, decision-making and conflict resolution;
●Legal acumen: Understanding legal frameworks and regulations is essential for navigating complexities and ensuring compliance; and
●Stakeholder engagement: Effective communication and negotiation skills are vital for engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders, including government entities, private sector partners and the public.
Many engineers aspire to make the world a better place through their work. However, across all tiers of government and SOEs, interference by external influences, such as politics, legal and financial people, and even HR, as well as payment challenges, hinder this mission.
Banda is an engineer with Tolcon Group and Dr Jansen van Rensburg is a lecturer at Unisa
