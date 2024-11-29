S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Luthuli House wakes up to Zuma threat
Five years may not be a long time in politics, but it is a long enough period for any party to reposition itself
A letter inviting members of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) to a meeting with Luthuli House has gone viral. The meeting was initially scheduled for the weekend, but this columnist understands it has now been moved to Monday.
Ordinarily, a meeting between the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and one of its subordinate structures would attract very little attention. But these are no ordinary times on the political front, as the dire consequences of the May 29 general election results continue to play themselves out for different political parties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.