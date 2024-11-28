OPINION | Perhaps it's time for SA to reconsider its approach to regulation of alcohol

As we approach the end of another year, many people take this time to reflect on the successes they have achieved, as well as to appreciate their resilience in overcoming life's challenges.
For some, this season of reflection serves as an opportunity to reward themselves for their accomplishments. However, for many others, the festivities become a coping mechanism, masking deeper pain and unresolved trauma.
This year has been marked by several successes, including the simple fact that we are still alive, despite the staggering number of lives lost in the country.
Life itself is an accomplishment, but for countless individuals, it also carries untold stories of sorrow, stories not just from this year but from previous years. Families continue to grieve the loss of loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many have lost their livelihoods due to the economic downturn that followed. The situation is further worsened by SA’s unemployment rate, making it difficult for many to secure new sources of income.
In addition, SA continues to grapple with violence. Families mourn the loss of loved ones to murder – a pain that never truly heals, though families learn to live with it. SA’s murder rate remains high.
In 2020, Covid-19 restrictions temporarily reduced murders to 3,466, but once the lockdown lifted, the rate surged to 5,760 in 2021, continuing to rise to 6,424 in 2022. Though slightly declining in 2023 and 2024, the numbers are still far too high. This reflects an ongoing crisis that demands stronger interventions, law enforcement and efforts to address the socio-economic disparities that fuel crime.
Further compounding the year’s challenges, 2024 saw tragic events such as children dying from food poisoning, mass killings in the Eastern Cape, a rise in extortions and an alarming increase in teenage pregnancies, especially in underprivileged communities. As we close the year, these issues do not vanish.
For many, these festivities are synonymous with alcohol consumption. Despite the economic struggles faced by many, a budget for alcohol remains a priority. This may seem counterintuitive, but it highlights the reality of people using alcohol to escape their suffering. Alcohol, like many other substances, becomes a coping mechanism for the trauma that so many endure.
In its 54th conference, the ANC rightly observed a universal phenomenon of alcohol abuse where socially and economically unequal societies tend to have higher levels of substance abuse, particularly alcohol and drugs. The national drug master plan-2019/24 identifies alcohol as the primary substance abused across racial and class lines in SA, largely due to its easy accessibility, affordability and cultural associations. SA ranks among the high alcohol-consuming countries.
OPINION | Perhaps it's time for SA to reconsider its approach to regulation of alcohol
Cost and harm of liquor to lives and economy far outweigh any benefits
Image: 123RF
As we approach the end of another year, many people take this time to reflect on the successes they have achieved, as well as to appreciate their resilience in overcoming life's challenges.
For some, this season of reflection serves as an opportunity to reward themselves for their accomplishments. However, for many others, the festivities become a coping mechanism, masking deeper pain and unresolved trauma.
This year has been marked by several successes, including the simple fact that we are still alive, despite the staggering number of lives lost in the country.
Life itself is an accomplishment, but for countless individuals, it also carries untold stories of sorrow, stories not just from this year but from previous years. Families continue to grieve the loss of loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many have lost their livelihoods due to the economic downturn that followed. The situation is further worsened by SA’s unemployment rate, making it difficult for many to secure new sources of income.
In addition, SA continues to grapple with violence. Families mourn the loss of loved ones to murder – a pain that never truly heals, though families learn to live with it. SA’s murder rate remains high.
In 2020, Covid-19 restrictions temporarily reduced murders to 3,466, but once the lockdown lifted, the rate surged to 5,760 in 2021, continuing to rise to 6,424 in 2022. Though slightly declining in 2023 and 2024, the numbers are still far too high. This reflects an ongoing crisis that demands stronger interventions, law enforcement and efforts to address the socio-economic disparities that fuel crime.
Further compounding the year’s challenges, 2024 saw tragic events such as children dying from food poisoning, mass killings in the Eastern Cape, a rise in extortions and an alarming increase in teenage pregnancies, especially in underprivileged communities. As we close the year, these issues do not vanish.
For many, these festivities are synonymous with alcohol consumption. Despite the economic struggles faced by many, a budget for alcohol remains a priority. This may seem counterintuitive, but it highlights the reality of people using alcohol to escape their suffering. Alcohol, like many other substances, becomes a coping mechanism for the trauma that so many endure.
In its 54th conference, the ANC rightly observed a universal phenomenon of alcohol abuse where socially and economically unequal societies tend to have higher levels of substance abuse, particularly alcohol and drugs. The national drug master plan-2019/24 identifies alcohol as the primary substance abused across racial and class lines in SA, largely due to its easy accessibility, affordability and cultural associations. SA ranks among the high alcohol-consuming countries.
How to prevent digestive health effects of binge drinking
The consumption of alcohol is particularly concerning among young people, who often gain access to alcohol earlier than legally permitted, especially during the festive season. When young people normalise alcohol consumption, it often leads to lifelong addiction, impaired development, and an inability to fully participate in society.
For the broader population, alcohol is often a catalyst for violence. It worsens gender-based violence (GBV), fuels broken families, perpetuates cycles of poverty and substance abuse and undermines social cohesion. These issues have plagued SA for years, with little success in addressing them.
The festive season is also associated with a rise in road accidents and fatalities, often linked to alcohol consumption. This reflects the broader societal damage caused by alcohol. Yet, alcohol continues to be marketed as a symbol of success, sophistication and enjoyment. In truth, the industry exploits vulnerable individuals for profit, often masking the harm it inflicts on communities.
The alcohol industry contributes significantly to SA's economy, but its costs, both tangible and intangible, far outweigh its benefits.
We must question whether alcohol is truly indispensable. Does its social, cultural or economic significance justify the considerable harm it causes to human life? While alcohol-facilitated festivities and social gatherings, in general, may offer fleeting escapism, they ultimately fail to address the profound psychological and emotional wounds that individuals carry. Beneath the veneer of revelry and glamour, these events often leave participants with unhealed scars, merely postponing the inevitable pursuit of the next escapism opportunity.
Perhaps it is time for the country to reconsider its approach to alcohol regulation. There have been ongoing debates about tightening restrictions on alcohol advertising, with proponents arguing that these measures could mitigate the damage caused by the industry.
Some have also called for raising the legal drinking age, suggesting that delaying access to alcohol could benefit both individuals and the economy. Additionally, increasing excise duties could make alcohol less accessible, reducing its harmful impact on society. These steps require leaders who prioritise the lives of the people they serve over the profit margins of corporations.
KGOSI LETLAPE | Promote harm reduction for smoking to reduce diseases
LAWRENCE MASHABELA | Effects of substance abuse affect everyone
READER LETTER | Alcohol destroys lives and talents
READER LETTER | Stop encouraging alcohol
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos