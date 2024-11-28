OPINION | Illicit booze trade a budding public health disaster

A relatively recent phenomenon and a growing concern is the increase in sales of sachets and 100ml plastic bottles for spirit products. Sachets and 100ml pack sizes are prohibited in terms of the Liquor Products Act and the Trade Metrology Act, more specifically the South African National Standards (SANS) 289 which sets strict regulations on the volume declaration and packaging requirements for liquor products.
These 100ml spirits are being sold for as little as R14 each and the sachets for even less and they are widely available in mainstream franchise retail stores that should know better.
This makes spirits with an alcohol content of up to 43% very affordable, which is a public health disaster in the making happening in plain view.
The illicit alcohol market not only poses a public health risk to consumers but also leads to significant fiscal revenue losses for the government.
The wide availability of illicit alcohol during the Covid-19 alcohol bans created a flourishing market, during which illicit alcohol was the only product available.
They now have a stranglehold on the alcohol trade in many rural communities with secret warehouses and manufacturing sites fronted by a chain of legal, licensed bottle stores that they own and operate, giving them total control of the supply chain.
There is a direct link between these syndicates and the gangs, extortion rackets and illicit financial flows keeping SA on the Financial Action Task Force grey list.
Our law enforcement authorities are not only woefully under-resourced to deal with this problem at scale, but they also lack the training to identify, investigate and prosecute such complex crimes successfully. The siloed approach between departments such as excise and Sars where the belief is that raising prices in the legal market does not impact the illicit trade and that it is instead an administration issue, also gives criminals the gap.
Multidisciplinary task teams should be established to combat the highly sophisticated criminal networks flourishing behind illicit trade.
- Maroga is the corporate affairs director at HEINEKEN Beverages
