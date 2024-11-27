OPINION | Collective effort needed in rooting out GBV in Gauteng

Every statistic represents a life shattered, a family broken and a community scarred. Behind each number is a woman, a child, or a family navigating trauma that could have been prevented. The time for silence and complacency is over.
The fight against GBV and violence against children requires addressing the root causes. Key among them are entrenched gender inequalities, and harmful cultural norms that perpetuate male dominance and entitlement.
While government initiatives are crucial, real change begins at grassroots level. Communities must take ownership of the fight against violence. Community policing forums, NGOs, and faith-based organisations play critical roles in creating safe spaces, offering support and raising awareness. Collaboration between these groups and government structures is key to amplifying impact.
As a legislature, we are committed to ensuring that policies and budgets reflect the urgency of this crisis.
During these 16 Days of Activism, we are hosting public hearings, community dialogues and awareness campaigns across the province to ensure that every voice is heard and no victim is left behind.
This year's theme: “It Begins with Me, End Violence for a Safer Gauteng”, speaks not only to the responsibility we share as a society but also to the personal commitment each of us must make to end the scourge of GBV in our homes, communities and across our province.
It begins with me. It starts with you. Each of us has a role in creating a safer, more just society. Let us use these 16 Days of Activism not just as a campaign, but as a call to action that we carry throughout the year.
To the people of Gauteng, speak out, intervene and support survivors. Do not turn a blind eye to abuse in your neighbourhood, workplace or even within your family. Change starts with you.
As we commemorate these 16 Days of Activism, let us remember that our goal is not just to reduce violence but to end it entirely. A Gauteng free from gender-based violence and violence against children is possible, but it requires a firm commitment from all of us.
Together, we can build a province where every woman, child, and family feels safe, valued, and empowered. Let this period of activism ignite a movement that lasts far beyond these 16 days, transforming Gauteng into a true sanctuary of safety and dignity.
- Mosupyoe is the speaker of Gauteng provincial legislature
As we mark the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence against Women and Children, it is a solemn moment to reflect, recommit and act decisively to address the scourge that continues to plague communities. For Gauteng, the economic and social heartbeat of SA, this fight is not just necessary, it is urgent.
Gender-based violence (GBV) and violence against children are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of deeper societal issues, including patriarchy, inequality and a culture of impunity. It is our shared duty, not just as government officials but as citizens, to tackle these systemic problems with determination and collective action.
Gauteng is both a beacon of opportunity and a stark reminder of the persistent inequalities in SA. Statistics paint a grim picture. Cases of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse remain alarmingly high. According to recent Saps reports, Gauteng consistently records some of the highest numbers of sexual offences in the country, while shelters and support services are stretched beyond their limits.
In June, the Johannesburg high court convicted a couple for the rape and murder of their three-year-old daughter and the abuse of their six-year-old son. The girl had previously been removed from her parents' care but was later returned, leading to her tragic death shortly after that.
In April 2023, the Johannesburg high court found Gerhard Ackerman guilty of more than 700 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. Ackerman was identified as the leader of a child sex abuse ring in Johannesburg.
Between January 2020 and April 2021, Gauteng's department of social development recorded 1,339 cases of child abuse. These included 656 instances of sexual abuse, 287 of physical abuse, 220 of neglect and 160 of emotional abuse.
