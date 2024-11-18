OPINION | After construction mafia, govt turns blind eye to taxis extortion

This country, the once touted miracle of Africa, is fast making its way into being another Mexico. Corruption and avarice are at the core of governance and civilian life through extortion.
It started with the now widespread cancer that is the construction mafia, which the government failed to nip in the bud to the extent that it has become an infestation in the country.
So bad is the extortion of the construction mafia that in the Eastern Cape a copycat exaction scheme has emerged, targeting ordinary folk. Bereaved families ended up fearing erecting tents as part of funerals at homes because marauding township gangs would come in and demand a portion of the funeral policy payout.
This was in Gqeberha. In another part of the Eastern Cape, it was reported a former teacher had an extortionist demanding a portion of her pension payout.
I believe unreported stories of extortion are more than those we have read about in the country that has become so lawless that police have been rendered powerless or are in cahoots with criminals. The full extent of these stories is unknown because the victims fear reprisals.
All of this is happening while the government is twiddling its thumbs. The Cabinet Security Cluster is shining in its absence, the country is at the mercy of extortionists. The taxi associations have joined the fray. Their extortion is at the expense of the e-hailing industry, which has been bringing convenience to the failing public transportation industry in SA, especially in the metros.
A country like ours, with fast-growing and populous metropolitan areas and a fallacious public transport system, needs other reliable modes to move people around. What compounds matters is that in most cities, the Bus Rapid Transit system is marred in corruption. Well, that was to be expected as the taxi associations are the partners to this, as is the case with Johannesburg’s Rea Vaya.
Now when an e-hailing service like Uber comes into the picture to try and bring convenience and ease the transport hassles, taxi associations muscle them out of business using violent intimidation. The taxi people chase the e-hailing drivers out of the malls in the townships. Those they “catch” loading clients, they impound their cars and issue a fine – clearly an act of extortion.
The so-called fine which ranges between R2,000 to R3,000 is payable to “the association”, usually a group of men who move around in the taxi association’s squad vehicles.
Many e-hailing drivers have parted with cash in fear of losing both their vehicles and lives, all the while the department of transport, which issues permits to e-hailing drivers, washes its hands of the taxi associations’ criminality.
Taxi bosses have no right to decide how people wish to travel. And where is the police? Well, word on the street is that when e-hailing drivers go and report cases of intimidation or extortion, they are asked to present proof. Of course, there’s no proof as no slip is issued and the cops know that. Why do police appear to be in on this?
It cannot be that e-hailing drivers are harassed just about everywhere and no action is taken. Something’s got to give. Some action must be taken. Someone somewhere must act and solve this unless someone higher up is working with these taxi associations.
This extortion of e-hailing drivers has to stop unless we want to see bloodshed where e-hailing drivers start shooting their way into the industry, which is the language that taxi association bosses understand.
Malinga is the director at Mkabayi Management Consultants and the author of Blame Me on Apartheid.
