OPINION | Supporting farmers can help with agricultural growth, food security

- Engelbrecht is MPL and DA Gauteng spokesperson for agriculture and rural development
The recent quality of life survey released by the Gauteng City Region Observatory revealed that many Gauteng residents live on the breadline.
The survey found that many households are living on less than the minimum wage. Furthermore, the survey found that two-thirds of the respondent households in the province do not spend enough on food to secure a basic basket of nutritious food.
This is worrying given the numerous promises made by premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure that residents in this province have food security. He made this commitment during his state of the province address in August. In addition, he also committed to making sure that this province has a conducive environment for investment, economic growth and development.
However, two months down the line, we are yet to see the fruits of these promises. The recent quality of life survey paints a bleak picture of how Gauteng residents survive in these tough economic times, yet the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development is failing to provide proper support to emerging farmers and entrepreneurs in the province.
Should the department deliver on its mandate, our residents will have food security and be able to provide an income for their household. Funding emerging farmers to improve their farming capabilities will also assist farmers in managing their small businesses and implementing new farming techniques.
According to Lesufi, the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan has allowed 15 smallholder grain farmers access to R70m, yet we have no idea who these beneficiaries are or if they exist.
Furthermore, he promised another R55m to eight commercial farming entities, who are also unknown. The setting up of a food and beverage factory in Midrand worth R150m would be exciting if we knew who they are, especially with the additional promise of more money to follow over three years. Previous promises about revitalising agriculture and bolstering rural economies have become a repetitive refrain by the premier and that of Special Economic Zones, and attracting foreign investment has often overlooked the importance of agricultural development at the grassroots level.
While the premier is good at making eloquent speeches that are meant to bring hope for the future, it is clear from the quarterly reports and annual reports of the department that programmes meant to support farmers are not working.
Agricultural policies must prioritise empowering local farmers, particularly those from historically disadvantaged communities. This can be done by ensuring access to finance, enhancing infrastructure, and removing bureaucratic red tape. By using this approach, it will guarantee that agricultural growth is inclusive and that rural economies thrive.
Instead of giving us a list of recycled, unfilled promises, Lesufi leaves emerging agricultural enterprises without the tools they need to succeed and train.
Our proposal has a holistic approach to mitigating food insecurity, including urban agriculture initiatives and partnerships with the private sector to adopt innovative farming techniques. The mention of agriculture appears to be more of a token gesture than an integrated solution. Gauteng's small-scale farmers remain without adequate infrastructure, irrigation, or assistance in mechanisation – all of which are essential to agricultural productivity.
Despite the rhetoric, there is no comprehensive strategy to support the agricultural sector, empower farmers, or develop the rural economy in Gauteng.
