OPINION | Govt must enforce strict regulations to protect us from contaminated foods

The recent wave of child deaths linked to contaminated snacks in SA is more than a tragic anomaly, it is a glaring risk management failure that demands urgent action.
The lack of regulation in informal sectors, compounded by weak border controls, has allowed unverified goods to flood township markets, putting the health and lives of SA's most vulnerable citizens at risk. The sale of these unsafe consumables, including those contaminated with lethal pesticides, accentuates a broader crisis in the governance of food safety and international trade standards.
SA has numerous laws intended to protect consumers from harmful products, but gaps in enforcement and oversight have exposed critical vulnerabilities.
The Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act (Act No. 54 of 1972) mandates that consumable goods must meet stringent health standards. However, these regulations primarily cover formal market sectors, leaving a blind spot in the informal economy, which includes spaza shops and street vendors where many South Africans shop daily. Similarly, the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) protects the rights of consumers by requiring that all products sold be safe and of acceptable quality, but the reach of these protections is severely limited in informal settings.
On an international scale, SA’s obligations under trade agreements and customs laws, such as the Customs and Excise Act, are designed to control the inflow of goods at borders and ports. These laws mandate that all imported goods must undergo inspection to ensure they meet local safety standards before entering the consumer market.
However, porous borders and a lack of resources at checkpoints allow unregulated and undocumented goods to slip through, often ending up in township shops without proper quality checks. This influx of unverified consumables is not only a violation of SA’s trade and customs laws but also places an undue burden on an already strained public health system.
These regulatory gaps highlight an urgent need for SA to adopt a more rigorous risk management approach to food safety in the informal sector. Risk management principles suggest a proactive strategy that includes identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential hazards before they escalate.
In this case, the potential hazard is the sale of unverified, potentially dangerous goods within economically vulnerable communities. Effective risk management would entail stricter enforcement of existing laws, increased inspections in informal markets, and heightened border control to prevent the entry of unsafe products. The lack of enforcement represents a systemic failure that, without correction, will continue to jeopardise public health.
OPINION | Govt must enforce strict regulations to protect us from contaminated foods
Image: Thulani Mbele
The recent wave of child deaths linked to contaminated snacks in SA is more than a tragic anomaly, it is a glaring risk management failure that demands urgent action.
The lack of regulation in informal sectors, compounded by weak border controls, has allowed unverified goods to flood township markets, putting the health and lives of SA's most vulnerable citizens at risk. The sale of these unsafe consumables, including those contaminated with lethal pesticides, accentuates a broader crisis in the governance of food safety and international trade standards.
SA has numerous laws intended to protect consumers from harmful products, but gaps in enforcement and oversight have exposed critical vulnerabilities.
The Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act (Act No. 54 of 1972) mandates that consumable goods must meet stringent health standards. However, these regulations primarily cover formal market sectors, leaving a blind spot in the informal economy, which includes spaza shops and street vendors where many South Africans shop daily. Similarly, the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) protects the rights of consumers by requiring that all products sold be safe and of acceptable quality, but the reach of these protections is severely limited in informal settings.
On an international scale, SA’s obligations under trade agreements and customs laws, such as the Customs and Excise Act, are designed to control the inflow of goods at borders and ports. These laws mandate that all imported goods must undergo inspection to ensure they meet local safety standards before entering the consumer market.
However, porous borders and a lack of resources at checkpoints allow unregulated and undocumented goods to slip through, often ending up in township shops without proper quality checks. This influx of unverified consumables is not only a violation of SA’s trade and customs laws but also places an undue burden on an already strained public health system.
These regulatory gaps highlight an urgent need for SA to adopt a more rigorous risk management approach to food safety in the informal sector. Risk management principles suggest a proactive strategy that includes identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential hazards before they escalate.
In this case, the potential hazard is the sale of unverified, potentially dangerous goods within economically vulnerable communities. Effective risk management would entail stricter enforcement of existing laws, increased inspections in informal markets, and heightened border control to prevent the entry of unsafe products. The lack of enforcement represents a systemic failure that, without correction, will continue to jeopardise public health.
OPINION | Stunting crisis in SA is public health emergency we can no longer ignore
My visit to a spaza shop in Johannesburg revealed first-hand the breadth of this problem. Many of the brands on the shelves were unrecognisable, and a concerning number of goods bore no expiry date or had long expired.
Among these were cheap, illegal cigarettes and spoiled meat, products that pose serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers. This experience brought to light the worrying reality that township residents are consistently exposed to unsafe goods, with little to no recourse for holding vendors accountable.
The financial aspect of these unregulated goods adds another layer to the problem. Many vendors in informal markets operate outside the formal tax system, circumventing regulations that apply to larger, tax-compliant businesses.
This lack of taxation and accountability not only deprives the government of revenue but also hinders the ability to trace the origins of potentially hazardous products. The SA Revenue Service and the Department of Health must collaborate to ensure that vendors comply with food safety standards and contribute to the economy, creating a safer and more transparent marketplace.
In many countries, risk management strategies in the informal market sector have proven effective in protecting public health. In Kenya, for instance, strict penalties and routine inspections of informal vendors ensure that consumables meet quality standards. SA could adopt similar measures, introducing regular inspections in high-risk areas and imposing substantial penalties on vendors who fail to comply. Equally important is the need for consumer education campaigns that empower individuals to recognise and avoid potentially unsafe products.
The deaths of our children, linked to the consumption of suspected poisoned snacks, are a tragic reminder of the urgent need for stronger regulation and enforcement in SA’s informal markets. Legal consequences for vendors who distribute unsafe goods must be made explicit and rigorously enforced, including substantial fines, business shutdowns, or even criminal charges in cases of gross negligence. Similarly, suppliers and importers of unverified products should face legal action to deter them from bypassing regulatory channels and endangering lives.
It is time for SA to view this as a pressing national issue that requires a multifaceted, cross-departmental response. Tightened border security, improved inspection processes, and better co-ordination between government entities and community leaders will be essential in addressing this crisis.
By prioritising public health and safety through active oversight and community engagement, SA can protect its citizens and prevent further tragedies.
READER LETTER | Inspectors must raid factories for insecticide
OPINION | State should uncover truth about spaza shop snacks
SOWETAN SAYS | Let's close ranks over child deaths
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos