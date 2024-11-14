OPINION | Wellbeing should be the focus of diabetes awareness

Wellbeing encompasses more than just the absence of disease; it includes mental, emotional, and social health. Effective diabetes management must, therefore, integrate a holistic approach that addresses these aspects. In SA, healthcare providers recognise the importance of mental health support in diabetes care. Initiatives that promote psychological wellbeing can help individuals better cope with the demands of their condition.
Education plays a pivotal role in managing diabetes and enhancing wellbeing. Many individuals remain unaware of the early signs of diabetes, leading to late diagnoses and complications. Public awareness campaigns on World Diabetes Day can help demystify the condition, empowering individuals to take control of their health.
In SA, integrating diabetes education into school curricula can also be beneficial. Teaching children about healthy eating, physical activity, and regular health check-ups can cultivate a generation that prioritises wellbeing. By fostering a culture of health from a young age, we can combat the rising tide of Type 2 diabetes.
Combating diabetes requires a collective effort. Community involvement is essential in promoting healthy lifestyles and creating environments that support wellbeing.
Additionally, advocacy for better access to healthcare is crucial. Many South Africans face barriers to accessing diabetes care due to socioeconomic factors. Ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their economic situation, have access to diabetes screening, education, and treatment is fundamental to improving overall health outcomes.
As we observe World Diabetes Day, it is essential to recognise that diabetes management extends beyond medication and blood sugar levels. It encompasses a holistic approach that prioritises mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
By fostering community support, enhancing education, and promoting mental health resources, we can create a more compassionate and effective response to diabetes.
It is through these collective efforts that we can improve the lives of millions and work towards a healthier future for all South Africans. The theme of “Diabetes and wellbeing” serves as a vital reminder that our approach to this chronic condition must be as multifaceted as the individuals it affects.
- Dr Carrihill heads the paediatric and adolescent endocrine and diabetes division at the University of Cape Town, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital.
OPINION | Wellbeing should be the focus of diabetes awareness
Image: ANDREY POPOV
As we mark World Diabetes Day, it is essential to spotlight the growing diabetes crisis in SA and its profound impact on individual wellbeing.
Diabetes is a major public health challenge in SA, where an estimated 4.5-million people are living with the disease. Type 1 diabetes, often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, accounts for a smaller percentage of cases, but requires lifelong management through insulin therapy and regular monitoring.
In contrast, Type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable and often linked to lifestyle factors, has been rapidly increasing, especially among adults and children in urban areas. The World Health Organisation estimates that by 2045, the number of people with diabetes in SA could exceed seven million, highlighting the urgency of addressing this crisis.
Living with diabetes is not just a medical condition; it significantly affects the overall wellbeing of individuals and their families. For those living with Type 1 diabetes, the challenges are often compounded by the constant need for blood glucose monitoring, insulin administration, and the fear of low blood sugar episodes. The psychological toll can be immense, leading to anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation.
For individuals with Type 2 diabetes, the situation may be different, but the challenges remain significant. The diagnosis often comes with lifestyle changes – altering diet, increasing physical activity, and managing weight – that can be overwhelming.
Additionally, the stigma associated with diabetes, particularly regarding weight management and lifestyle choices, can lead to further emotional distress. This stigma often discourages individuals from seeking help or discussing their struggles openly.
PITSO MOLEMANE | Diabetes poses sexual dysfunction risk for men and women
Wellbeing encompasses more than just the absence of disease; it includes mental, emotional, and social health. Effective diabetes management must, therefore, integrate a holistic approach that addresses these aspects. In SA, healthcare providers recognise the importance of mental health support in diabetes care. Initiatives that promote psychological wellbeing can help individuals better cope with the demands of their condition.
Education plays a pivotal role in managing diabetes and enhancing wellbeing. Many individuals remain unaware of the early signs of diabetes, leading to late diagnoses and complications. Public awareness campaigns on World Diabetes Day can help demystify the condition, empowering individuals to take control of their health.
In SA, integrating diabetes education into school curricula can also be beneficial. Teaching children about healthy eating, physical activity, and regular health check-ups can cultivate a generation that prioritises wellbeing. By fostering a culture of health from a young age, we can combat the rising tide of Type 2 diabetes.
Combating diabetes requires a collective effort. Community involvement is essential in promoting healthy lifestyles and creating environments that support wellbeing.
Additionally, advocacy for better access to healthcare is crucial. Many South Africans face barriers to accessing diabetes care due to socioeconomic factors. Ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their economic situation, have access to diabetes screening, education, and treatment is fundamental to improving overall health outcomes.
As we observe World Diabetes Day, it is essential to recognise that diabetes management extends beyond medication and blood sugar levels. It encompasses a holistic approach that prioritises mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
By fostering community support, enhancing education, and promoting mental health resources, we can create a more compassionate and effective response to diabetes.
It is through these collective efforts that we can improve the lives of millions and work towards a healthier future for all South Africans. The theme of “Diabetes and wellbeing” serves as a vital reminder that our approach to this chronic condition must be as multifaceted as the individuals it affects.
Diabetics must tend to their sight
PITSO MOLEMANE | Diabetes poses sexual dysfunction risk for men and women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos