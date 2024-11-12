OPINION | 30 years of democracy have ushered in positive changes to SA's family laws

The argument before the court was that the civil law and the customary rule of male rights to inherit unfairly discriminated against the two children in that they prevented them from inheriting the deceased estate of their late father and that the sections of the acts breached the rights to equality and dignity. The court held that the procedures where the estates of black people are treated differently from the estates of white people are held to be inconsistent with the constitution.
In another matter heard at the Constitutional Court in 2015, the court ruled that there has to be a genetic link with the gametes of at least one of the commissioning parents or if the commissioning parent is a single person by the use of the gametes of that person where a surrogate mother is used.
This means that you have to use either your own egg or sperm or that of your spouse during the surrogacy process. This decision was questioned on the basis that if you use In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and not surrogacy, there does not have to be a genetic link between the commissioning parents and the gametes used.
So, if you use IVF and carry the baby in your womb or your wife carries the baby, then you do not have to use your own egg or sperm or that of your spouse. The court’s failure to invalidate this genetic link requirement in section 294 indicates that despite the revolution in family law that has taken place further developments are necessary, especially in the realm where the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) meets family law such as in the case of surrogacy.
In 2021, the Constitutional Court found that parts of the legislation dealing with divorce in SA discriminated unfairly against Muslim women and children and that there was no reason Muslim marriages should no longer be recognised. The court ruled that our law needs to be changed to recognise Muslim marriages as valid, in the same way, that civil law marriages are recognised in SA.
Further improvements in our laws have also been seen with the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill that addressed the shortcomings of the Domestic Violence Act. The bill included in the definition of “relationships” anyone that is dating, engaged in customary relationships in intimate or in sexual relationships of any duration and perceived romantic relationships and provision was made for more government departments to provide medical care and shelter to victims. So, more protection is afforded to more people even those in short-term romantic relationships.
With SA’s history of apartheid, the revolution of laws is important both in ensuring that everyone’s rights to equality and human dignity are protected and for the progression of society as a whole.
Though much has been achieved in these 30 years, there is still some work to do and further changes and better protections that need to be addressed, such as allowing mothers to safely relinquish their infants through baby saver laws without fear of being arrested.
Thirty years of democracy have seen a fundamental shift in the rights of individuals that were previously not safeguarded to being recognised and protected. We can therefore look with confidence to the next 30 years trusting for further changes and better legal protection for all families.
- Boniface is an associate professor in the department of private law at the University of Johannesburg and Dr Rosenberg is a senior lecturer at UJ.
OPINION | 30 years of democracy have ushered in positive changes to SA's family laws
Rights of individuals are not recognised and protected
Image: 123RF
