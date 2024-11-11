For small or intermediate mergers our target turnaround time is 60 days – we typically completed these reviews within 56 days last year. The review of large Phase III mergers was concluded on average within 99 days in 2023. The target turnaround time is 120 days. These numbers indicate that our consistency, collective effort, and increasingly streamlined processes have enabled the team to achieve improved merger review turnaround times.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | How we work on merger review process
Turnabout times illustrate the strength, capacity of the committee
Image: 123RF
The duration to decide the merging and acquisition of companies is often flooded with public discourse among industry players and policymakers.
However, some of the opinions expressed were indicative of why the Competition Commission should never renege in its advocacy and public awareness missions. Educating and raising awareness on the work of the commission, is to us, not a tick-a-box exercise, but a legislative mandate preserved in the Competition Act 89 of 1998 (as amended).
As a people-centric public institution that thrives on transparency, accountability and good governance, we remain committed to open engagement and criticism of the work that we do, particularly when such criticism is backed by facts and evidential data.
It is for this reason that we make this attempt to demystify our merger control and review processes. Most importantly, we want to ensure that external stakeholders, including business, potential investors and the public, understand the merger review process and associated turnaround times.
The myth of “unnecessary delays” contradicts our facts as the commission has steadily been concluding reviews at a much faster rate than four years ago. Let’s unpack this more. Once a merger notification is received, our team of skilled and experienced analysts first categorise these mergers according to their “complexity”.
Phase I mergers have no or insignificant overlap in the merging parties’ activities and are not expected to raise any significant competition concerns but may still raise public interest concerns.
Phase II mergers are more complex and describe a merger where the parties may overlap in their activities, which may give rise to both competition and public interest concerns.
Phase III mergers are considered very complex when the parties have an overlap in activities and potentially high market shares post-merger, thus requiring more in-depth analysis by our expert team.
The commission’s target turnaround times are set at levels below what is afforded in the Competition Act, legislation or associated guidelines. How fast are our analysts reviewing mergers?
Phase I merger reviews, for example, took an average of 18 days to conclude in 2019. In 2023, the dedicated team had completed these merger reviews within an average of 12 weekdays.
The target turnaround time for Phase II mergers is 45 days, we averaged 41 days to complete this type of merger review in 2023. Phase III mergers are further divided between small or intermediate mergers and large mergers.
