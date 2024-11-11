OPINION | Unisa LIS fights to keep indigenous languages alive

Indigenous languages in SA suffer numerous obstacles, one of which is that although they are recognised, government and academic institutions do not cost for their use. Furthermore, in contrast to SR Ranganathan's third law of library science, which states that “every book has a reader”, books published in indigenous languages are written but have no readers.
According to one pundit, a literary work can become a best seller in SA with just 5,000 copies sold. As a result, few copies are printed, and books written in indigenous languages go out of print right away. Moreover, works in indigenous languages are rarely published by commercial publishers. Often, they are published through self-publishing without peer review, thus compromising quality.
Unless the book is recommended by the department of basic education, which naturally restricts creativity owing to their standards, the majority of indigenous language writers write for their friends and family. Our greatest concern in light of these difficulties is that our languages may eventually become extinct. It is not surprising that 81% of fourth-grade learners in SA are unable to read for comprehension, according to the PIRLS report.
In a world where globalisation often sidelines indigenous languages, the Unisa Library and Information Services (LIS) participate in core curriculum activities to support and promote Indigenous languages. One such initiative is the Unisa LIS Book Talk series. The Book Talk series is making waves by championing Indigenous languages in literature. This initiative not only promotes writing in indigenous languages but also celebrates cultural heritage and enriches the literary landscape of SA.
At the heart of the Book Talk series is a mission to encourage new writers to express their thoughts, ideas and experiences through their linguistic roots. Indeed, writing in one’s mother tongue is a powerful way to preserve our cultures and make them accessible to future generations. Through this initiative, Unisa LIS sought to inspire emerging voices to contribute to African literature in a way that reflects our diverse heritage.
In 2024, Unisa LIS, in partnership with Moretele municipality libraries and Matlosana municipality libraries, held two highly attended workshops: one in Northern Sotho in Moretele titled “Ditlhotlo le menyetla ya go ngwala le go gatiša ka maleme a setlogo (challenges and opportunities to write and publish in Indigenous languages)”.
OPINION | Unisa LIS fights to keep indigenous languages alive
Image: 123RF/kasto/ File photo
Indigenous languages in SA suffer numerous obstacles, one of which is that although they are recognised, government and academic institutions do not cost for their use. Furthermore, in contrast to SR Ranganathan's third law of library science, which states that “every book has a reader”, books published in indigenous languages are written but have no readers.
According to one pundit, a literary work can become a best seller in SA with just 5,000 copies sold. As a result, few copies are printed, and books written in indigenous languages go out of print right away. Moreover, works in indigenous languages are rarely published by commercial publishers. Often, they are published through self-publishing without peer review, thus compromising quality.
Unless the book is recommended by the department of basic education, which naturally restricts creativity owing to their standards, the majority of indigenous language writers write for their friends and family. Our greatest concern in light of these difficulties is that our languages may eventually become extinct. It is not surprising that 81% of fourth-grade learners in SA are unable to read for comprehension, according to the PIRLS report.
In a world where globalisation often sidelines indigenous languages, the Unisa Library and Information Services (LIS) participate in core curriculum activities to support and promote Indigenous languages. One such initiative is the Unisa LIS Book Talk series. The Book Talk series is making waves by championing Indigenous languages in literature. This initiative not only promotes writing in indigenous languages but also celebrates cultural heritage and enriches the literary landscape of SA.
At the heart of the Book Talk series is a mission to encourage new writers to express their thoughts, ideas and experiences through their linguistic roots. Indeed, writing in one’s mother tongue is a powerful way to preserve our cultures and make them accessible to future generations. Through this initiative, Unisa LIS sought to inspire emerging voices to contribute to African literature in a way that reflects our diverse heritage.
In 2024, Unisa LIS, in partnership with Moretele municipality libraries and Matlosana municipality libraries, held two highly attended workshops: one in Northern Sotho in Moretele titled “Ditlhotlo le menyetla ya go ngwala le go gatiša ka maleme a setlogo (challenges and opportunities to write and publish in Indigenous languages)”.
READER LETTER | Library ruins should inspire importance of reading
The other workshop was hosted in Setswana in Matlosana. These workshops equipped participants, especially high school learners and community members, with skills and confidence, fostering a strong sense of community among those passionate about indigenous literature.
With ambitious growth plans for the coming year, Unisa LIS envisages to double its efforts, expanding to more indigenous languages including Xitsonga, isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiNdebele, siSwati, Tshivenda and Sesotho. With each workshop, we hope to strengthen our shared identity and heritage, as well as empower more speakers of indigenous languages.
In early 2025, the initiative will partner with the newly conceptualised Unisa Library Book Club by the student body to build a dynamic community of readers and writers focused on indigenous languages. This collaboration will provide members with unique resources, curated reading lists and networking opportunities, such as author talks and meetups with industry professionals, to support indigenous language literature.
By creating a platform to showcase African language works, the Book Club and Book Talk series seek to elevate and preserve SA’s rich linguistic heritage to unchartered territories. This initiative represents a vital effort to keep Indigenous languages alive, helping people find their voices in a publishing world often dominated by widely spoken languages such as English.
This reminds us that every story told in an indigenous language is a story that will never be lost in time. In the process, youth should acknowledge the African proverb that “even if you put a stick in the river for 100 years, it would never become a crocodile”.
* Ngoepe and Mpete are with the library and information services at Unisa
OPINION | Multilingualism is vital, it’s gateway to cultural empathy and understanding
NATHANIEL LEE | Mother tongue language is part and parcel of worship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos