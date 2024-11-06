Recent oversight visits to Rand West revealed a horror show of infrastructural decay: reservoirs lying dormant for years, thousands of litres gushing daily from leaking water towers, and a complete breakdown of basic maintenance protocols. This isn't mere negligence; it's a catastrophic failure of governance. The human cost is enormous.
OPINION | Gauteng water crisis a man-made catastrophe that could have been prevented
Image: 123RF/CHAYAPON BOOTBOONNEAM
The water crisis gripping SA's economic powerhouse isn't merely about scarcity; it's a damning testament to decades of mismanagement, willful neglect, and political apathy. As someone who has spent years investigating infrastructure challenges across the province, I can unequivocally state that Gauteng's water woes represent one of the worst examples of systematic failure in modern urban management.
According to recent revelations by water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, Gauteng residents supposedly consume 290l of water per day, above the global average of 173l. However, nearly half of this water never reaches households. Instead, it disappears through a labyrinth of leaking pipes and crumbling infrastructure.
The comparison with other major urban centres is particularly damning. Cape Town, for instance, functions effectively on 158l per person daily. Dr Kevin Winter from the University of Cape Town's Future Water Institute noted in his 2023 research, “The disparity isn't about consumption patterns – it's a direct result of infrastructure management approaches”. This assessment is further supported by Prof James Wilson's 2024 study at the University of Witwatersrand, which identified systematic maintenance failures as the primary driver of water losses.
When Johannesburg Water requested R3bn for crucial infrastructure refurbishment, they received R1bn. This represents a pitiful fraction of the city's overall R83bn budget. At this rate of investment, it would take more than a century to replace the city's ageing water pipes. Geographical challenges compound these issues, as Gauteng's position atop the highveld necessitates a complex system of electricity-driven pumps to receive water from the Lesotho Highlands Scheme. In a region plagued by persistent power cuts, this creates a perfect storm of vulnerability.
The integrated Vaal system, despite its impressive capacity of 2,536km³, suffers from design flaws that make it particularly susceptible to evaporation. This problem will only worsen as climate change intensifies.
OPINION | Creative thinking needed for electricity and water challenges in the country
Recent oversight visits to Rand West revealed a horror show of infrastructural decay: reservoirs lying dormant for years, thousands of litres gushing daily from leaking water towers, and a complete breakdown of basic maintenance protocols. This isn't mere negligence; it's a catastrophic failure of governance. The human cost is enormous.
Communities face days, sometimes weeks, without water. Businesses struggle to maintain operations, healthcare facilities face hygiene challenges, and schools frequently suspend classes. The economic impact, while difficult to quantify precisely, runs into billions of rand annually.
What's needed is to declare an immediate war on leaks. This requires substantial budget allocation during the midterm review process and the establishment of rapid response teams equipped with proper resources. DA's suggestion to conduct a comprehensive infrastructure audit is sensible, but it must be coupled with immediate action. Second, address the political interference that hampers effective management.
The current system of cadre deployment has led to a critical shortage of technical expertise. As noted by the South African Institution of Civil Engineering in their 2024 Infrastructure Report Card, the skills drainage in water management has reached crisis levels. Third, implement a comprehensive strategy to combat illegal connections. While minister Majodina's calls for removing illegal connections are welcome, they ignore the political complexities that have allowed this practice to flourish. Strong leadership and political will are required to address these challenges effectively.
Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai has recently outlined municipal support initiatives, including skills training and equipment provision. However, these measures, while welcome, are insufficient given the scale of the crisis. As a bulk water distributor, Rand Water's expertise differs significantly from the specialised knowledge required for maintaining municipal reticulation networks.
Gauteng's leaders must acknowledge that this crisis threatens not the province's economic prosperity but the basic human right to clean, accessible water for millions of residents.
Jager MPL is DA Gauteng shadow MEC for infrastructure development
