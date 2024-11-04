OPINION | Will AI-powered robots take our jobs or create new ones?

In this context, AI can act as a catalyst for job creation. The demand for skills in data science, machine learning, AI system management, and technology ethics is on the rise. For SA, the integration of AI into industries like healthcare, education and renewable energy offers new career pathways.
AI-powered diagnostic tools, for instance, augment the capacity of healthcare professionals rather than replace them, leading to job roles that involve technology oversight analysis, and patient interaction. Similarly, AI applications in education can create positions focused on curriculum design and personalised learning technologies.
The extent to which AI and robotics will create jobs rather than eliminate them hinges on the readiness of the workforce. Herein lies a significant challenge for SA. The skills gap is a well-documented barrier, with many workers lacking the technical proficiency needed to transition to AI-enhanced roles. This gap underscores the urgent need for a coordinated national strategy focused on upskilling and reskilling.
The advent of AI and robots presents a paradox: while it holds the potential to drive economic growth, it risks reinforcing existing inequalities. SA’s digital divide – marked by unequal access to technology and education – poses a significant risk that AI could become a force that benefits only a select few. Without inclusive strategies, the potential for AI to exacerbate rather than alleviate social disparities becomes a real concern.
Insights from global leaders in AI integration can provide valuable lessons for SA. Singapore’s Skills Future initiative, which incentivises lifelong learning and skills development, and Germany’s dual education model that blends vocational training with academic study, demonstrate effective strategies for preparing a workforce for technological evolution.
However, these models must be adapted to SA’s unique socio-economic landscape, characterised by disparities in education quality, digital access and economic opportunity.
Tailored solutions could include initiatives like digital apprenticeships that combine on-the-job learning with formal training, or partnerships between tech firms and local universities to develop AI-focused curricula. Addressing fundamental issues such as internet accessibility and modernising educational infrastructure will be essential for these efforts to succeed.
The future of work in SA, influenced by the rise of AI and robots, is not a binary scenario of job loss versus job creation. It is, instead, a complex continuum that requires strategic planning and proactive policymaking.
With the right investments in education, infrastructure and public-private partnerships, AI can shift from being perceived as a disruptor to being embraced as a tool for socio-economic progress.
Ultimately, the question is not solely whether AI and robotics will take our jobs or create new ones. The more pressing question is whether SA will harness this transformative wave in a way that fosters inclusive growth and shared prosperity.
As we stand at this technological crossroads, the choices we make today will define the narrative of AI in SA – not as a force that displaces, but as one that empowers and elevates society to new heights. The path forward is ours to shape. We must be ready to navigate it with wisdom and foresight.
- Dr Boikanyo is a University of Johannesburg academic
OPINION | Will AI-powered robots take our jobs or create new ones?
Workers possess creativity, intelligence – qualities that machines, despite their advancements, do not possess
Image: 123RF
