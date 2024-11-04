Opinion

OPINION | Standing out from other job interviewees is critical

By Nick Kossovan - 04 November 2024 - 14:30
Most job search advice is cookie-cutter. The advice you're following is almost certainly the same advice other job seekers follow, making you just another candidate following the same script.

In today's hyper-competitive job market, standing out is critical, a challenge most job seekers struggle with. Instead of relying on generic questions recommended by self-proclaimed career coaches, which often lead to a forgettable interview, ask unique, thought-provoking questions that'll spark engaging conversations and leave a lasting impression.

Here are the top four questions experts recommend candidates to ask; hence, they've become cliché questions you should avoid asking: "What are the key responsibilities of this position?"

Most likely, the job description answers this question. Therefore, asking this question indicates you didn't read the job description. If you require clarification, ask: "How many outbound calls will I be required to make daily"; or "what will be my monthly revenue target" and "what does a typical day look like"?

Although it's important to understand day-to-day expectations, this question tends to elicit vague responses and rarely leads to a deeper conversation. Before accepting a job offer, ensure you're capable of meeting the employer's expectations.

"How would you describe the company culture? Asking this question screams, "I read somewhere to ask this question." There are much better ways to research a company's culture, such as speaking to current and former employees, reading online reviews and news articles. Furthermore, since your interviewer works for the company, they're presumably comfortable with the culture. Do you expect your interviewer to give you the brutal truth?

"What opportunities are there for professional development?" When asked this question, I immediately think the candidate cares more about gaining than contributing, a showstopper. Managing your career is your responsibility, not your employer's.

Cliché questions don't impress hiring managers, nor will they differentiate you from your competition. To transform your interaction with your interviewer from a Q&A session into a dynamic discussion, ask unique, insightful questions.

Here are my four foremost go-to questions to accomplish this:

  • "Describe your management style. How will you manage me?" This question gives your interviewer the opportunity to talk about themselves, which we all love doing. As well, being in sync with my boss is extremely important to me. The management style of who'll be my boss is a determining factor in whether or not I'll accept the job. 
  • "What is the one thing I should never do that'll piss you off and possibly damage our working relationship beyond repair?" This question also allows me to determine whether I and my to-be boss would be in sync. Sometimes I ask, "What are your pet peeves?" 
  •  "When I join the team, what would be the most important contribution you'd want to see from me in the first six months?" Setting myself up for failure is the last thing I want. As I mentioned, focus on the results you need to produce and timelines. How realistic are the expectations? It's never about the question; it's about what you want to know. It's important to know whether you'll be able to meet or even exceed your new boss's expectations. 
  • "If I wanted to sell you on an idea or suggestion, what do you need to know?" Years ago, a candidate asked me this question. I was impressed he wasn't looking just to put in time; he was looking for how he could be a contributing employee. Every time I ask this question, it leads to an in-depth discussion.

Your questions reveal a great deal about your motivations, drive to make a meaningful impact on the business, and a chance to morph the questioning into a conversation. Cliché questions don't lead to meaningful discussions, whereas unique, thought-provoking questions do and, in turn, make you memorable.

  • Kossovan is an advisor on job hunting 

