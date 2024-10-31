OPINION | Learning and engagements marked deputy minister's first 100 days

The first 100 days as a deputy minister of forestry, fisheries, and the environment, under the government of national unity (GNU), have been a period of significant learning and action.
It has allowed me to engage closely with stakeholders in the sector, developing a blueprint to drive the implementation of the GNU's strategic priorities which are to foster inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and address the high cost of living, and build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.
The experience has been invaluable, providing me with a deeper understanding of the department’s mandate, core operations, and domestic and international contexts.
Alongside minister Dr Dion George and fellow deputy minister Narend Singh, we recently briefed the media on our department's progress during this period.
A key highlight of these 100 days has been the opportunity to engage with staff and various stakeholders, including the forestry sector, traditional leaders, firefighting personnel, community forest owners, young beneficiaries of departmental programmes, field rangers from entities such as South African National Parksand industry players like the South African Weather Service. These engagements have helped shape a shared vision for the department's future.
We started our 100 days in the office by presenting the department's budget vote to parliament on July 15. We delivered our department’s budget vote in a month where we celebrated our national unifying figure uTata Madiba – which seemed to tie in well with our mandate of unifying our people through the GNU.
In the first 100 days, we have initiated efforts to reengineer and repackage the department’s approach to wildland fire management. This involves building firefighting skills, especially in vulnerable rural communities, focusing on women and youth. We aim to strengthen stakeholder engagement across state and non-state actors to better deliver on our critical priorities.
As part of this initiative, I hosted stakeholder engagements on the National Veld and Forest Fires Act, 1998 (Act No. 101 of 1998). These engagements were hosted with various stakeholders within the wildland fire management sector from North West and Free State. Some stakeholders who attended these engagements included local and provincial government departments, fire protection associations (FPAs), and other key players in the sector.
Through these stakeholder engagements, I have instructed the officials to address challenges raised in these interactive engagements such as payment delays for FPAs, challenges on the use of government firefighting vehicles, training of FPA members and clarification of the roles of different stakeholders. I am satisfied with the honest discussions and note the commitment of all parties to find practical solutions.
OPINION | Learning and engagements marked deputy minister's first 100 days
Strategic priorities of the new government has been implemented
Image: Misha Jordaan
The first 100 days as a deputy minister of forestry, fisheries, and the environment, under the government of national unity (GNU), have been a period of significant learning and action.
It has allowed me to engage closely with stakeholders in the sector, developing a blueprint to drive the implementation of the GNU's strategic priorities which are to foster inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and address the high cost of living, and build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.
The experience has been invaluable, providing me with a deeper understanding of the department’s mandate, core operations, and domestic and international contexts.
Alongside minister Dr Dion George and fellow deputy minister Narend Singh, we recently briefed the media on our department's progress during this period.
A key highlight of these 100 days has been the opportunity to engage with staff and various stakeholders, including the forestry sector, traditional leaders, firefighting personnel, community forest owners, young beneficiaries of departmental programmes, field rangers from entities such as South African National Parksand industry players like the South African Weather Service. These engagements have helped shape a shared vision for the department's future.
We started our 100 days in the office by presenting the department's budget vote to parliament on July 15. We delivered our department’s budget vote in a month where we celebrated our national unifying figure uTata Madiba – which seemed to tie in well with our mandate of unifying our people through the GNU.
In the first 100 days, we have initiated efforts to reengineer and repackage the department’s approach to wildland fire management. This involves building firefighting skills, especially in vulnerable rural communities, focusing on women and youth. We aim to strengthen stakeholder engagement across state and non-state actors to better deliver on our critical priorities.
As part of this initiative, I hosted stakeholder engagements on the National Veld and Forest Fires Act, 1998 (Act No. 101 of 1998). These engagements were hosted with various stakeholders within the wildland fire management sector from North West and Free State. Some stakeholders who attended these engagements included local and provincial government departments, fire protection associations (FPAs), and other key players in the sector.
Through these stakeholder engagements, I have instructed the officials to address challenges raised in these interactive engagements such as payment delays for FPAs, challenges on the use of government firefighting vehicles, training of FPA members and clarification of the roles of different stakeholders. I am satisfied with the honest discussions and note the commitment of all parties to find practical solutions.
OPINION | How Climate Change Bill will benefit agriculture sector
I have recently led the 2024 Forestry Summit at the Freedom Park in Pretoria. The summit brought all stakeholders within the forestry sector under one roof to discuss pertinent issues within the sector such as the growth and transformation of the sector, forestry sustainability and the contribution of the sector in addressing climate change.
The summit was interactive as it provided role players with an opportunity to freely engage with us on the challenges they face in the sector. What was even more fascinating was the involvement of traditional leaders who came from various parts of the country to raise issues their communities were facing. I am pleased with the decision that came out of this frank engagement, which includes plans to go to communities to address issues they have raised.
In September, I had the privilege to lead both the launch and closing ceremonies of the 2024 National Arbor Month campaign. The launch was hosted at Freedom Park and the closing ceremony at Fort Cox Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute in Middledrift, Eastern Cape. A total of 6,000 trees were planted in both the localities that hosted these ceremonies.
The Arbor Month campaign is aimed at raising awareness among South Africans about the importance of conserving, protecting, and planting trees for the benefit of the environment and society.
During Arbor Month, I also took a deliberate decision to heighten the Presidential Ten Million Tree Programme, which is a clarion call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to all sectors of society led by the department. As the deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, I am currently driving an ambitious campaign to relaunch the Presidential Ten Million Tree Programme by planting one million trees in one day, on a day to be announced soon.
I want to call on all South Africans, the three spheres of government, forestry sector, private sector, labour, academia, civil society and many others to join this ambitious campaign by pledging and committing to providing and planting trees on that specific day and going forward.
Trees are important for life. I call on all South Africans to plant trees today and build a better future for generations to come!
DION GEORGE | Vision for greener SA in forestry, fisheries, and the environment
WANDILE SIHLOBO | New agriculture, rural development ministers must get things done
MAKHOTSO SOTYU | Women and land fight food, water insecurity, poverty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos