OPINION | Transport, infrastructure hold key to small-scale mining success

As SA approaches the end of October, it would be a significant omission not to reflect on the foundational role that transport, and infrastructure play in driving key sectors of our economy – none more so than mining.
Every year, during this time, we celebrate Transport Month to raise awareness about road safety and the essential role transport has played in transforming our economy by providing efficient, reliable, and safe public transport.
At the recent 2024 Joburg Mining Indaba, new Transnet Group CEO Michelle Phillips said, “We are going to stop the bleeding”. Her words represented a flicker of hope – seeing that there was an acknowledgment of the immense challenges from the top. Yet, for junior miners, the bleeding has been severe.
Despite the renewed optimism, also brought by the government of national unity (GNU), SA is still grappling with the mounting failures of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which have cost the economy billions of rand in lost export revenue. When transportation becomes a nightmare, trade slows down or halts altogether.
The National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, which represents our country’s vision, outlines a long-term strategy for addressing SA's socioeconomic challenges. With junior miners and small-scale mining, the NDP’s 2030 target is to create a well-regulated, inclusive, and sustainable sector that contributes to economic growth and job creation in underdeveloped areas, while minimising environmental impacts.
In SA, the term "junior mining" includes exploration companies as well as small to mid-tier producers with a market capitalisation of up to R500m.
The 30-year review of SA’s democracy (1994–2024) states that the annual SA investment conference mobilised over R1.51-trillion in investment commitments. By 2023, over R500bn of these commitments had materialised as fixed investments in factories, production lines, mining operations, retail outlets, and infrastructure.
While there has been some progress towards realising the NDP 2030 vision for small-scale mining, many of the structural issues identified in the plan remain unresolved.
OPINION | Transport, infrastructure hold key to small-scale mining success
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Without addressing the regulatory environment, tariffs, the rail network, road infrastructure and logistics, we risk stifling the growth and potential of small-scale miners.
Transport is central to the economic development agenda, and that’s where we need to focus our efforts, uniting all stakeholders towards a shared goal. The current challenges of port delays and the deteriorating road network, exacerbated by the rising number of trucks on the road, are stark reminders that junior miners are facing a double-edged sword in their endeavours.
Junior miners are the lifeblood of SA’s mineral exploration and development ecosystem. Yet, despite their potential, they are burdened by disproportionate challenges, particularly when it comes to moving their products from remote mining locations to processing plants or export terminals.
With unreliable rail services, crumbling road infrastructure, and inefficient port facilities, junior miners find themselves at a significant disadvantage compared to their larger counterparts.
For junior miners, profit margins are slim, and every additional cost – whether due to delays, breakdowns, or extended transportation routes – directly eats into their bottom line.
The Junior Mining Council (JMC) has set itself a mammoth task of advocating for the needs of junior miners. Our engagement with the portfolio committee on mineral and petroleum resources on Tuesday September 17 in Cape Town is part of our resolve to enable this sector to make a positive contribution to the national, provincial, and local economy and remove any hindrance to its growth.
Junior miners should not be regarded as secondary players in our mining landscape – they are pioneers and job creators. The challenges they face are solvable, but only if we treat transport, infrastructure, and access to funding not as afterthoughts, but as essential drivers of their success.
