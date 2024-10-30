MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Handling of poisoning deaths shows SA has lower regard for lives of citizens
Halephirimi should be recalled, banned
In September 1982, seven people died from poisoning in the Chicago metropolitan area in the US. Six of the seven victims belonged to the same family, and the other victim, Mary Kellerman, was only 12 years old.
All the victims had consumed acetaminophen capsules, branded as Tylenol, that had been laced with potassium cyanide, an extremely toxic substance that looks like sugar in appearance and is soluble in water...
