OPINION | SA aims to leave no one behind as it seeks to build a better world

The government showcased the country’s commitment to democracy, to international solidarity and partnerships, and multi-sectoral collaboration towards fit-for-purpose governance on the collective path to creating a sustainable future.
The working visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland led by deputy president Paul Mashatile saw engagements with government leaders, the banking sector, investors and higher education institutions.
It was clear during this working visit that SA remains an attractive investment destination. This attractiveness underlines the desire in the international community to deepen investment in SA and collaborate towards building a better world.
SA has an important role to play in this, but our goal inevitably is to ensure that we leave no-one behind in our country, as we seek to meet our development goals.
The UN SDGs, which are in line with the country’s National Development Plan (NDP) and the African Agenda 2063, are the blueprint to achieve a more sustainable future for all as they address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental degradation. These goals promote global prosperity, peace and justice, of which SA is playing a leading role in advancing.
Domestically, the SA government is working to ensure that all its policies, annual performance plans (APPs) and interventions put development at the centre. The department of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME) is overseeing the work of ensuring coordination between departments, various spheres of government and public entities.
We are also coordinating alignment of the GNU’s statement of intent to the country’s development goals, through the medium-term development plan (MTDP). The NDP remains the lodestar of SA’s development path, but the MTDP will ensure that SA, under the GNU, stays on course to meet its development goals.
As our legislative and policy frameworks are being tailored to meet the country’s immediate, medium-term and long-term goals, it is also critical to think about ways to stimulate further growth and development in SA.
I recently attended the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany, which sought to unite policymakers and business leaders to accelerate action towards the implementation of the SDGs.
OPINION | SA aims to leave no one behind as it seeks to build a better world
New era of great promise will see advancement of equality, peace and international solidarity
Image: GCIS
Addressing the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), President Cyril Ramaphosa said that SA is in a new era of great promise.
Ramaphosa reaffirmed SA’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the advancement of equality, peace and international solidarity. This message resounds through the optimism in the 7th administration of the SA government.
This optimism has energised the country’s resolve and commitment to inclusive growth, to build a capable state, and to meet development goals. It is clear that SA is committed to a sustainable future and will ensure that it continues on this path domestically and globally.
In recent weeks, SA has on various international platforms emphasised its commitment to build a better world. We have taken to the world our interventions to improve the lives of people and shared the message of the collective action of various political parties through the government of national unity (GNU), the private sector and civil society towards the common goal of accelerating our nation’s development.
During the UNGA high-level week of 2024 in New York City, SA reaffirmed its support for the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the UN SDGs.
OPINION | Dear ANC and DA, you’re married, now act like it
The government showcased the country’s commitment to democracy, to international solidarity and partnerships, and multi-sectoral collaboration towards fit-for-purpose governance on the collective path to creating a sustainable future.
The working visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland led by deputy president Paul Mashatile saw engagements with government leaders, the banking sector, investors and higher education institutions.
It was clear during this working visit that SA remains an attractive investment destination. This attractiveness underlines the desire in the international community to deepen investment in SA and collaborate towards building a better world.
SA has an important role to play in this, but our goal inevitably is to ensure that we leave no-one behind in our country, as we seek to meet our development goals.
The UN SDGs, which are in line with the country’s National Development Plan (NDP) and the African Agenda 2063, are the blueprint to achieve a more sustainable future for all as they address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental degradation. These goals promote global prosperity, peace and justice, of which SA is playing a leading role in advancing.
Domestically, the SA government is working to ensure that all its policies, annual performance plans (APPs) and interventions put development at the centre. The department of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME) is overseeing the work of ensuring coordination between departments, various spheres of government and public entities.
We are also coordinating alignment of the GNU’s statement of intent to the country’s development goals, through the medium-term development plan (MTDP). The NDP remains the lodestar of SA’s development path, but the MTDP will ensure that SA, under the GNU, stays on course to meet its development goals.
As our legislative and policy frameworks are being tailored to meet the country’s immediate, medium-term and long-term goals, it is also critical to think about ways to stimulate further growth and development in SA.
I recently attended the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany, which sought to unite policymakers and business leaders to accelerate action towards the implementation of the SDGs.
OPINION | First 100 days of GNU a mix of vital achievements and notable challenges
This conference brought together leaders in government, business, civil society and academia to identify, among other things, how value chains can create more value for developing countries, and how the private sector’s potential to support the SDGs can be unleashed.
This conference reasserted SA’s actions to achieve its development goals, yet also provided perspectives that can further support this endeavour. What is clear is that there is a general understanding that government alone cannot address all the challenges in the country and the world.
The challenges of the world today make it imperative for governments, the private sector, civil society and all stakeholders in society to work together to place sustainable development at the centre of building a better world.
SA is on that path, demonstrating the collective action and commitment to meet the country’s development goals. The global environment we find ourselves in today, highlights the importance of interventions by governments to consider this path not just for today but for future generations.
It is against this background that SA voters sent a clear message as summed up by Ramaphosa in his ppening of parliament address in July 2024: “Without unity, cooperation and partnership, our efforts to end poverty, unemployment and inequality will not succeed.”
This is the mandate this 7th administration will implement over the next four-and-a-half years to build a better SA and better world. We are committed to do so for the benefit of future generations.
* Ramokgopa is minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation
OPINION | Government spokespersons forget their media role
READER LETTER | GNU shows society hope for a better future SA
SOWETAN SAYS | What's next for Bela bill?
READER LETTER | Steenhuisen getting his hands dirty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos