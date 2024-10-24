OPINION | Early detection, united communities can go long way to beat breast cancer

To reduce the morbidity and mortality from breast cancer, we should focus on constantly raising awareness and encouraging each other to normalise the practices that are part of our weapons in this battle: regular check-ups, monthly breast self-examinations and screenings.
Every October, communities globally come together to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which promotes education, screening, fundraising and more. It is also a time for honouring those who have been treated for breast cancer or are living with metastatic breast cancer.
Everywhere you will see trees in different shades of pink. These 31 days' aim is to raise public awareness of the importance of preventing breast cancer, its risks, its warning signs, the steps you can take to safeguard your health and the value of routine screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.
The pink ribbon has become the universal symbol of breast cancer, raising awareness and bringing together communities in solidarity. It is more than just a symbol. It stands for hope, unity and resilience. It reminds us that we are united in this fight, supporting one another through this challenge of breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally. An average of 2.3-million new cases and 458,000 deaths from breast cancer are recorded each year. The incidence among South African women is increasing: It is one of the most common cancers among women in SA, with a lifetime risk of 1 in 27, according to the National Cancer Registry.
Although breast cancer mortality rates have decreased in developed countries due to early screening programmes and modern therapy, in SA the majority of women still present with advanced-stage cancers, which harms their prognosis. It is the most prevalent cancer among white and Asian females and the second most common cancer among black and coloured females.
Social standing, financial ability and level of education do not impact the risk of developing breast cancer. Although male breast cancer is rare – accounting for 1% of all breast cancers – men can also develop breast cancer.
Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive prognosis. When breast cancer is detected at an early stage, about 90% of patients survive for many years after diagnosis. Regular self-breast examinations and mammograms are key to early detection.
All women need to examine their breasts and underarms monthly. The examination entails a visual and manual examination of the entire breast, from the collarbone to the bra line, and from the armpit to the breastbone.
Self-examination can help women detect cysts or other benign breast problems. If you notice any changes in your breast during self-exams, inform your doctor or local clinic. The best time to examine your breasts is just after your period when they are less tender. If your menstruation is irregular, conduct your self-examination on the same day each month.
A mammogram is an X-ray examination of the breast to detect and diagnose breast disease, including a tumour that is not yet large enough to be felt. A mammogram serves to detect early warning signals or issues before they escalate.
Women from the age of 40 should go for an annual mammogram. Women 55 years and older should have a mammogram every two years – or, if they choose, continue with an annual mammogram. If you have a strong family history of breast cancer, screening should start even before 40 and would require a combination of mammogram and sonar, since the breast tissue is much denser at a younger age. However, a mammogram cannot be used to diagnose breast cancer on its own. In most cases, a biopsy is the only test that can tell for sure whether breast cancer is present.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about demonstrating your commitment to your breast health, encouraging others to do the same and standing up with those battling breast cancer in unity and compassion.
This month, communities come together to share stories, extend a helping hand, and offer support to those in the breast cancer journey and their families.
This awareness also contributes to fundraising, and every cent raised during this month creates hope. These funds channel into research, treatments and support services – all indispensable in the fight against breast cancer.
This month, we call for unity against an illness that can affect us all. Encourage the people around you to learn more about breast cancer, to go for a check-up, to start doing a monthly breast self-examination and to schedule regular screenings. May we live all 365 days of the year caring for our health and, as communities, caring for each other.
- Prof Sherriff is a clinical oncologist and head of the department of oncology at the University of the Free State
OPINION | Early detection, united communities can go long way to beat breast cancer
Regular self-examination, mammograms are key detect disease early
Image: 123RF
To reduce the morbidity and mortality from breast cancer, we should focus on constantly raising awareness and encouraging each other to normalise the practices that are part of our weapons in this battle: regular check-ups, monthly breast self-examinations and screenings.
Every October, communities globally come together to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which promotes education, screening, fundraising and more. It is also a time for honouring those who have been treated for breast cancer or are living with metastatic breast cancer.
Everywhere you will see trees in different shades of pink. These 31 days' aim is to raise public awareness of the importance of preventing breast cancer, its risks, its warning signs, the steps you can take to safeguard your health and the value of routine screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.
The pink ribbon has become the universal symbol of breast cancer, raising awareness and bringing together communities in solidarity. It is more than just a symbol. It stands for hope, unity and resilience. It reminds us that we are united in this fight, supporting one another through this challenge of breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally. An average of 2.3-million new cases and 458,000 deaths from breast cancer are recorded each year. The incidence among South African women is increasing: It is one of the most common cancers among women in SA, with a lifetime risk of 1 in 27, according to the National Cancer Registry.
Although breast cancer mortality rates have decreased in developed countries due to early screening programmes and modern therapy, in SA the majority of women still present with advanced-stage cancers, which harms their prognosis. It is the most prevalent cancer among white and Asian females and the second most common cancer among black and coloured females.
Social standing, financial ability and level of education do not impact the risk of developing breast cancer. Although male breast cancer is rare – accounting for 1% of all breast cancers – men can also develop breast cancer.
Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive prognosis. When breast cancer is detected at an early stage, about 90% of patients survive for many years after diagnosis. Regular self-breast examinations and mammograms are key to early detection.
All women need to examine their breasts and underarms monthly. The examination entails a visual and manual examination of the entire breast, from the collarbone to the bra line, and from the armpit to the breastbone.
Self-examination can help women detect cysts or other benign breast problems. If you notice any changes in your breast during self-exams, inform your doctor or local clinic. The best time to examine your breasts is just after your period when they are less tender. If your menstruation is irregular, conduct your self-examination on the same day each month.
A mammogram is an X-ray examination of the breast to detect and diagnose breast disease, including a tumour that is not yet large enough to be felt. A mammogram serves to detect early warning signals or issues before they escalate.
Women from the age of 40 should go for an annual mammogram. Women 55 years and older should have a mammogram every two years – or, if they choose, continue with an annual mammogram. If you have a strong family history of breast cancer, screening should start even before 40 and would require a combination of mammogram and sonar, since the breast tissue is much denser at a younger age. However, a mammogram cannot be used to diagnose breast cancer on its own. In most cases, a biopsy is the only test that can tell for sure whether breast cancer is present.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about demonstrating your commitment to your breast health, encouraging others to do the same and standing up with those battling breast cancer in unity and compassion.
This month, communities come together to share stories, extend a helping hand, and offer support to those in the breast cancer journey and their families.
This awareness also contributes to fundraising, and every cent raised during this month creates hope. These funds channel into research, treatments and support services – all indispensable in the fight against breast cancer.
This month, we call for unity against an illness that can affect us all. Encourage the people around you to learn more about breast cancer, to go for a check-up, to start doing a monthly breast self-examination and to schedule regular screenings. May we live all 365 days of the year caring for our health and, as communities, caring for each other.
SIBONGILE RAMOTSHELA | Cancer can be successfully treated if detected early
City of Cape Town reports drop in women’s use of family planning services
WATCH | Cancer Alliance wants health department to account
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos