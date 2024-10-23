OPINION | Gautrain driven by need to keep economy in top gear

As we celebrate Transport Month, it's a perfect time to reflect on the significant strides we have made as a nation in public transportation.
Furthermore, the month allows us to shine a spotlight on our ongoing efforts to facilitate and provide a modern, integrated, efficient, and sustainable public transport system.
One shining example of our progress is Gautrain, which continues to transform mobility in Gauteng. With twelve consecutive clean audits, the Gautrain Management Agency is poised to take this service to a new growth trajectory in response to the province’s mobility needs.
The Gautrain demonstrates the potential of public transport to reduce travel distances between key centres in the province and stands as a testament to our commitment to advancing transportation infrastructure.
Gauteng, despite being the smallest province in SA by land area, holds the title of the most populous among the nine provinces. The 2020 Census estimated the province’s population at 15.5-million people. As SA's economic hub, the province experiences an increase in its population that always leads to an escalating demand for the movement of people, goods, and services, resulting in severe and prolonged congestion on our roads.
It is clear that an effective transport system is pivotal for sustaining economic growth, creating jobs, and ensuring seamless mobility for its residents. When Gauteng government established the strategic national asset, Gautrain, valued at R45bn, it was driven by the pressing need to keep the economy moving forward. This system aims to enhance the region's transportation infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the environmental impact of excessive car usage. The Gautrain project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and efficient public transport solutions.
Gautrain as a rail system is aligned with the Gauteng Integrated Transport Master Plan, which has identified rail as the backbone of an integrated public transport system in the province.
Delivering the state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded us all that we have a responsibility to each other; and that our wellbeing and happiness cannot be separated from those of our fellow women and men.
OPINION | Gautrain driven by need to keep economy in top gear
Railway infrastructure can catalyse economic growth
Image: The Times / Halden Krog
As we celebrate Transport Month, it's a perfect time to reflect on the significant strides we have made as a nation in public transportation.
Furthermore, the month allows us to shine a spotlight on our ongoing efforts to facilitate and provide a modern, integrated, efficient, and sustainable public transport system.
One shining example of our progress is Gautrain, which continues to transform mobility in Gauteng. With twelve consecutive clean audits, the Gautrain Management Agency is poised to take this service to a new growth trajectory in response to the province’s mobility needs.
The Gautrain demonstrates the potential of public transport to reduce travel distances between key centres in the province and stands as a testament to our commitment to advancing transportation infrastructure.
Gauteng, despite being the smallest province in SA by land area, holds the title of the most populous among the nine provinces. The 2020 Census estimated the province’s population at 15.5-million people. As SA's economic hub, the province experiences an increase in its population that always leads to an escalating demand for the movement of people, goods, and services, resulting in severe and prolonged congestion on our roads.
It is clear that an effective transport system is pivotal for sustaining economic growth, creating jobs, and ensuring seamless mobility for its residents. When Gauteng government established the strategic national asset, Gautrain, valued at R45bn, it was driven by the pressing need to keep the economy moving forward. This system aims to enhance the region's transportation infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the environmental impact of excessive car usage. The Gautrain project is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and efficient public transport solutions.
Gautrain as a rail system is aligned with the Gauteng Integrated Transport Master Plan, which has identified rail as the backbone of an integrated public transport system in the province.
Delivering the state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded us all that we have a responsibility to each other; and that our wellbeing and happiness cannot be separated from those of our fellow women and men.
MAUREEN PHIRI | Staffing agents the answer to skilled labour provision
We have to ensure that we progress and prosper, while no one is left behind. The current spatial layout of South African cities has been profoundly influenced by the historical spatial planning of the apartheid system. As such, any investment in public transport must consider this historical legacy. Going forward, our investments must seek to redress the legacy of apartheid spatial planning.
The Gautrain system is complemented by a bus and midibus feeder and distribution service, which has been phenomenally successful in connecting people to various destinations.
Our growth is integral to that of the province, and we strive to ensure this through our long-term partnerships and innovative initiatives. One such initiative is our partnership with the taxi industry which began in 2011 at the Gautrain Marlboro station. Thirteen years later, we have expanded our collaborations with local taxi operators to include additional midibus routes operating from Gautrain Centurion and Hatfield stations.
Transporting about 72,000 commuters a month, this first-of-its-kind contracting model has debunked the myth that the taxi industry cannot offer a scheduled, safe, and reliable service. This partnership empowers our communities and provides a solution to transportation needs while offering equal benefits for taxi operators.
Not only do they gain revenue, but they also acquire valuable skills and knowledge that equip them to consistently deliver an efficient public transport service and excellent customer service. Furthermore, the midibus service attracts commuters who would not ordinarily use midibus taxis. These benefits make our partnership a win-win for everyone involved.
We are pleased with premier Panyaza Lesufi's commitment to the Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network. The extension of Gautrain services to Soweto in Johannesburg and Mamelodi in Pretoria will benefit the residents of these townships. A sizeable portion of the Gauteng population resides in these areas, and they must have access to efficient mobility services. It will also debunk the myth of Gautrain as an elitist system while extending our service.
These proposed extensions are aligned with the Gauteng's 25-year Integrated Transport Master Plan that seeks to increase mobility and societal development in the province.
The technical work to further refine the locations for new stations and rail alignments for the Soweto Extension and Cosmo City Junction is at an advanced stage, and we look forward to consulting affected stakeholders and communities as part of the legislated process to determine the routes for the planned routes.
TSHEPO KGOBE | Gautrain on track to roll out mobility service to all
Gautrain wage deal welcomed by union
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos