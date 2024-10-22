OPINION | Shelving of teacher retrenchments assures stability

The teacher retrenchments that had been bandied about are not going to happen but our schools should gear up and think creatively about budget cuts.
Budget cuts are fiscal measures that are mostly necessitated by excessive and reckless spending of financial resources in the time of abundance.
This situation could cripple systems because it forces one to identify expenditure programmes that are normally not in urgent need and where savings could be realised. The problem with this kind of approach is it leaves little to no room to manoeuvre.
Teacher retrenchments had concerned the committee that I chair in parliament such that we had to invite the minister of basic education to clarify the impact of budget cuts in her department. This was important because the Western Cape had announced that due to fiscal constraints, it would let go of 2,000 educators in 2025.
This communication from the province was wholly unnecessary and clumsy and had the potential to cause labour friction in a province known for its anti-organised labour positions and sometimes contradictory with the national department.
Quality education demands that teachers be in class and protected for them to execute their responsibilities and ensure functional schools. Cutting extra fat in the budget can never be in the essence of what gives life to education, that is, educators.
From a personal and political belief and understanding of the matters, the government of national unity will be shooting itself in the foot if it starts on a wrong footing by retrenching teachers. Retrenchments in the public sector generally should not happen given the current rates of unemployment, coupled with low growth levels in the economy. It was on the basis of this background that minister Siviwe Gwarube was invited to parliament.
The assurances from the minister and her team give comfort and will ensure the stability of the sector, and the continuation of the quality of SA’s education system.
“The country needed to invest in the education system and that the department will do all that is possible to shield frontline service workers from budget cuts,” the minister said.
We are comforted by these pronouncements and that places the committee in a good position when it goes out to do oversight.
As we set our eyes firmly on that oversight responsibility as the committees of the National Council of Provinces, we feel emboldened that the effect occasioned by the budget cuts will result in the teacher numbers remaining as they are in 2025 at the very least.
There is not anywhere in the education budget where there is fat that needs to be reduced. The programmes include CAPS-compliant curriculum, scholar transport, learner feeding, improved sanitation, extra classes targeted to improve reading and numeracy, assistants teachers and general workers. In all of these basic education programmes, no one is more important than the other. Budget cuts in the portfolio are a poisoned chalice and should be the last portfolio to happen.
In referring to the teacher-learner ratio being further skewed, the minister said: “That is not ideal as several learners vary due to learner movements across provinces and many other factors. For example, Gauteng and the Western Cape get to deal with increases in learner numbers and can be in the region of 60,000 new enrollments.”
The learner-educator ratio will change significantly in state schools and for that our teachers are worthy of praise and recognition as they will not be rewarded for such an eventual dynamic. Education is a thankless profession, sadly, there is no way around a good old teacher in the classroom with or without budget cuts.
