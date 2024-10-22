OPINION | Government should fund students at private institutions of higher learning as well

The cost of studying at private institutions is prohibitively high for many South African families. In a country where a significant portion of the population lives below the poverty line, affording higher education is a luxury. According to Stats SA, more than 55.5% of the population lives in poverty, with many households relying solely on social grants to make ends meet.
For households in rural areas, where opportunities are even more limited, the prospect of sending a child to a private institution becomes an unattainable dream.
It is time for the government to take a bold step and consider funding students at private institutions of higher learning. The argument that only public institutions should receive state funding is no longer tenable in a context where public universities and TVET colleges cannot accommodate all the qualified students.
Private institutions play a crucial role in providing education and skills development, and they should be included in the broader strategy to expand access to higher education.
A pragmatic model for this would involve the government subsidising a portion of the tuition fees for students enrolled in private institutions.
This approach would provide much-needed financial relief to students who would otherwise be excluded from furthering their education, simply because there is no space at public institutions. Moreover, NSFAS should be reformed to accommodate this reality. The exclusion of private institution students from the NSFAS system leaves a significant gap in the provision of financial aid.
An amendment to the NSFAS Act is necessary to include a component that supports students at private institutions. This does not mean diverting funds away from public institutions but rather expanding the scope of financial aid to ensure that all students, regardless of where they study, have access to quality education.
Education is a public good, and the responsibility of the state is to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have equal access to it.
In many developed countries such as Germany, Norway and Finland, higher education is either free or heavily subsidised, even for students at private institutions. These countries have recognised that investing in education is an investment in the future that pays dividends in the form of a more skilled workforce, greater economic productivity and reduced inequality.
SA, too, must adopt this forward-thinking approach if it is to address the deep inequalities that continue to plague its education system.
OPINION | Government should fund students at private institutions of higher learning as well
The exclusion o from the NSFAS system also leaves a gap in the provision of financial aid
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
As the 2024 matriculants start their final examinations, a palpable mix of hope and anxiety surrounds many of them.
While they are on the brink of completing their secondary education, the future remains uncertain for many of these students. For some, the journey might end here, not because they lack the potential or ambition to progress to institutions of higher learning but because the financial barriers are insurmountable. The reality is that while SA has made strides in expanding access to education, significant gaps remain, particularly when it comes to funding for higher education at private institutions.
These gaps, if left unaddressed, will continue to worsen inequality and limit the potential of thousands of deserving students. In recent years, it has become increasingly clear that public universities and TVET colleges are unable to accommodate all the students who qualify for higher education.
Despite improvements in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) after the 2015 Fees Must Fall protests, the system is still failing to reach a large portion of the student population. Public universities have limited spaces, and TVET colleges, while offering more capacity, often lack the resources and infrastructure to meet the growing demand.
As a result, many students have no option but to turn to private institutions, which, while offering quality education, are often out of financial reach for those from low-income households.
READER LETTER | Education department can't afford budget cuts
The cost of studying at private institutions is prohibitively high for many South African families. In a country where a significant portion of the population lives below the poverty line, affording higher education is a luxury. According to Stats SA, more than 55.5% of the population lives in poverty, with many households relying solely on social grants to make ends meet.
For households in rural areas, where opportunities are even more limited, the prospect of sending a child to a private institution becomes an unattainable dream.
It is time for the government to take a bold step and consider funding students at private institutions of higher learning. The argument that only public institutions should receive state funding is no longer tenable in a context where public universities and TVET colleges cannot accommodate all the qualified students.
Private institutions play a crucial role in providing education and skills development, and they should be included in the broader strategy to expand access to higher education.
A pragmatic model for this would involve the government subsidising a portion of the tuition fees for students enrolled in private institutions.
This approach would provide much-needed financial relief to students who would otherwise be excluded from furthering their education, simply because there is no space at public institutions. Moreover, NSFAS should be reformed to accommodate this reality. The exclusion of private institution students from the NSFAS system leaves a significant gap in the provision of financial aid.
An amendment to the NSFAS Act is necessary to include a component that supports students at private institutions. This does not mean diverting funds away from public institutions but rather expanding the scope of financial aid to ensure that all students, regardless of where they study, have access to quality education.
Education is a public good, and the responsibility of the state is to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have equal access to it.
In many developed countries such as Germany, Norway and Finland, higher education is either free or heavily subsidised, even for students at private institutions. These countries have recognised that investing in education is an investment in the future that pays dividends in the form of a more skilled workforce, greater economic productivity and reduced inequality.
SA, too, must adopt this forward-thinking approach if it is to address the deep inequalities that continue to plague its education system.
OPINION | Artisan careers are a viable solution for job security
For households relying on social grants, the situation is even more dire. The reality is that without significant government intervention, many talented students from poor and rural backgrounds will continue to be excluded from higher education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.
The Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) can also play a vital role in closing the gap in access to education. SETAs are already involved in skills development and funding for workplace training, and their mandate could be expanded to include funding for students at private institutions.
Some of the SETAs like W&RSETA have already led the way by providing funding or bursaries to students enrolled or enrolling at private institutions, however, a more direct policy intervention could allow other SETAs to assist.
Without financial support, many students' dreams of higher education remain out of reach. The government has a responsibility to ensure that every student who qualifies for higher education has the opportunity to pursue it, regardless of their financial situation or where they choose to study.
OPINION | Responsible talk is highly important in the age of conspiracy theories
READER LETTER | TVET colleges can help combat youth unemployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos