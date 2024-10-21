SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Block exemptions promote growth of SMMEs

The mammoth task of applying competition law policy in an economy with slow growth and job creation requires a regulator that is alive to socio-economic challenges we are confronted with.
It warrants a responsive, agile and resilient regulatory framework with an ability to balance inevitable intersection where competition law policy meets the country’s long term economic and social objectives. The two, in my view, are some of the main ingredients of a social compact through which a growing, inclusive and deconcentrated economy can be achieved.
As a growing economy, SA could no longer delay the need to amend the Competition Act 89 of 1998 to strengthen the Competition Commission’s competence to deal with the country’s socio-economic intricacies.
On February 13 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Competition Amendment Act No.18 of 2018.The amendments have introduced significant changes to the commission’s functions and powers. Of relevance is the provisions section 10 (10) of the amended Act.
“The minister may, after consultation with the Competition Commission, and in order to give effect to the purposes of this Act as set out in section 2, issue regulations in terms of section 78 exempting a category of agreements or practices from the application of this chapter,” reads section 10 (10).
Affirmed by Niel McKenzie and Stephen Langridge on their paper titled “Understanding Public Policy Exemptions”, this provision “requires the Competition Commission to exempt conduct otherwise prohibited if it is required to achieve identified socio-economic aims.”
Simply defined, the regulations are a legislative tool that SMMEs can use to allow for greater collaboration among businesses operating in the same industry to generate supply chain efficiencies and to lower costs.
This calls on us to ensure that more doors are opened for small, micro and medium enterprises to enter markets and effectively participate, thereby create more jobs while sustaining livelihoods. Evidence indicates that the levels of SMME participation in the economy is comparatively low and the ravages of Covid-19 have seen closure of many businesses.
Concerted efforts must be made from a policy perspective to support the growth of SMMEs and the Competition Commission is playing its part to do that. Our deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu and a team of Commission staff worked with the department of trade, industry and competition to draw up the legal framework that will promote the growth and expansion of SMMEs in various industries in the country.
Accordingly, the Block Exemption Regulations were gazetted earlier this year and apply to SMMEs operating in all sectors of the economy. SMMEs do require prior written approval from the Commission before they are allowed to engage in any of the following practices:
• Research and development (R&D) agreements which include outsourcing R&D to third parties or cooperation agreements to conduct R&D.
• Production agreements for production of a good or the provision of a service, or toll manufacturing by one firm for another (standalone or on a reciprocal basis) which do not result in the removal of a competitor from the market.
• Joint purchasing agreements which may include collective purchasing by a subset of firms in a market.
• Joint selling of goods or services to and through intermediaries or other business customers by a subset of firms in a market.
• Commercialisation agreements which include co-operation between firms relating to the selling, distribution or promotion of their products. Agreements may cover all commercial aspects or may be limited to one specific function, such as distribution, after-sales service or advertising.
• Standardisation agreements which include setting the technical or quality requirements with which current or future products, production processes, services or methods may comply. These agreements may cover technical specifications, environmental performance, grades or sizes of products, or the terms of approval by a regulatory body.
• Collective negotiations with large buyers or suppliers on the terms and conditions for purchasing or supply.
To apply for these blockexemptions, SMMEs can submit applications in writing and send to the commission prior to engaging in the conduct. After reviewing each application, we have a legislative mandate to respond within 30 days to the applicants. Applications are free of charge to SMMEs.
For more information or support, SMMEs can contact the commission at ccsa@compcom.co.za
