OPINION | Responsible talk is highly important in the age of conspiracy theories

- Ramnarain is a professor in science education at the University of Johannesburg.
- Dr Lehesvuori is a senior lecturer in the centre for multilingual academic communication at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland.
- Kelly is a professor in department of educational foundations, organisations and policy at University of Pittsburgh, United States.
The print and electronic media are powerful mechanisms to communicate large amounts of information to millions of people within a short time.
Covid-19 might be the forgotten pandemic now but throughout its devastating impact, the media were effectively used to create awareness of safety protocols to counter the virus and educate the public on the need to get vaccinated. The media played a key role in disseminating crucial information to the public.
However, memories linger on about how the period of the pandemic abounded with incredible untruths. Irresponsible talk, especially from politicians spreading misinformation and disinformation, created panic and undermined efforts to control the spread of the disease.
Sharing false information, sowing conspiracy theories, or making baseless claims led to confusion, making it difficult for people to make informed decisions about their health and safety. The initial lack of preparedness among health authorities created a fertile ground for conspiracy theories to flourish.
Conspiracy theories often emerge during times of uncertainty such as during the pandemic and the heightening geopolitical tensions, as seen in the Middle East and elsewhere. They are typically based on unfounded claims and speculative thinking, attributing the cause or spread of the disease to secretive and malicious forces. Conspiracy theories thrive on fear and uncertainty, exacerbating anxiety and distress among individuals.
The irresponsible talk by public figures has heightened the need to educate youth on how to recognise irresponsible talk. Responsible talk is the opposite of irresponsible talk. Responsible talk manifests through reasoned argumentation.
However, making solid scientific, evidence-based and reasoned arguments is not easy. Thus, it should be explicitly practised from primary school to higher education. Responsible talk is a fundamental part of science where the credibility of scientific knowledge is established through a rigorous process of critical review by independent experts in the field. So, the learning of science, in particular, presents a great opportunity to inculcate responsible talk in learners. However, other school subjects also present opportunities.
