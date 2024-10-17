OPINION | Promotion of indigenous languages starts with state recognition

Bob Marley, very close to the time of his death, called on making the world a better place for all, amid prevailing injustices – which include the marginalisation of indigenous languages.
The lyrics of his music, Redemption Song, hit home to all who were feeling oppressed worldwide and South African black people were particularly affirmed by the message the lyrics convey – the message of hope and affirmation that black people also mattered.
Yet, while we ululated about the political victory that accompanied the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as the first democratic president of free and non-racial land on April 27 1994, something very essential in our democratic dispensation was ignored – the true affirmation of indigenous languages without which constitutional democracy is rendered incomplete and limping.
Last week, at a colloquium held at the Orlando communal hall, Orlando East, Soweto, hosted by Indigenous Languages Initiative for Advancement (ILIFA), a deeper understanding of the importance of indigenous languages as “a carrier of people's cultures and their whole being” – was explored. The conclusion was that a cultural revolution was required to ensure that the African languages were not kept “at the periphery” but should be elevated to the mainstream and be regarded as languages of commerce, science and law.
Chairperson of ILIFA Mabutho Sithole argued that it was a great shame that state events such as the swearing-in of the president of the country, and cabinet ministers and members of parliament are carried out in English and not in African languages.
“That symbolism is necessary to show, in the words of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, that those elected into office are sons and daughters of Africa,” said Sithole.
“The government has to consciously and more frequently, use African languages in its business as a way of promoting the use of neglected languages in state functions and other ceremonies.
“We should desist from rendering African languages as being of no value in our state functions and in national discourse,” he said.
Sithole said no one should lose sight of the constitutional imperative that the country has 11 official languages.
“There is no legal or political rationale or impediment that stops us from using indigenous languages as the official language, yet our languages are ignored by our people we vote to into power,” he said.
Sithole said the Pan South African Language Board established by the national legislation must constantly urge the government to promote more visibly the creation of conditions for the development of African, indigenous languages, as the law states in the constitution.
Dr Mathole Motshekga of the Kara Institute took us back to the early years of the previous century, referring to the first secretary-general, Pixley ka Isaka ka Seme, who would between 1930 and 1937 become the ANC president.
Paraphrasing Isaka ka seme, Motshekga said there was a great need for the African people to redefine themselves afresh in keeping not with the values of colonial dictates, but of the African cultural values as an effort to debunk the so-called superior Western norms and their superior civilisation.
He suggested that ILIFA was on the right course by waging the struggle for “language recognition as it is through languages that indigenous knowledge will unleash new potential, which could also bring about struggles of self-discovery, and to imbue our languages with deep markers of theology and philosophy carried in our languages”.
Drawing from the words of Marcus Garvey, Marley makes a point in his lyrics that mental emancipation is about Africans taking an initiative to rid themselves of “mental slavery” inherited from “colonial brainwashing which stops us from affirming ourselves as a rich history embedded in our languages”.
- Mdhlela is a freelance journalist and an Anglican priest
