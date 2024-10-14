OPINION | Prioritising school nutrition secures children’s right to education

With the Gauteng department of education’s R4.5bn budget reduction, schools across the province are seeing the effects in their projected nutrition and transport programmes.
Albeit to save more than 3,000 teaching jobs, schools in the lower quantiles are in particular heavily affected, relying on the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) for daily nutritional needs.
Just a few weeks after the Gauteng department of education announced a budget reduction of R4.5bn, which includes cuts to school nutrition and scholar transport programmes to save more than 3,000 teaching jobs, the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) is hosting a conference aimed at improving the school food environment, particularly through the NSNP.
These budget cuts have raised widespread concern, of course. However, as Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane emphasised that while these programmes remain a priority and innovative solutions will be explored to prevent further disruptions, the potential impact on learners is undeniable.
With 9.6 million learners depending on the NSNP for their daily meals, this event comes at a critical juncture for both food security and education in the country.
Many of these learners, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, rely heavily on these services to attend school. Cutting these programmes could lead to increased absenteeism, diminished academic performance and higher dropout rates, jeopardising the future of thousands of learners across the province.
School nutrition is more than just a meal – it is a lifeline for millions of children. The NSNP provides daily meals to learners who might otherwise go hungry, playing a vital role in addressing food security.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the suspension of the NSNP for 12 weeks had devastating consequences, leaving many children, particularly those from low-income households, without food and exposing their deep reliance on school nutrition to meet basic needs. This shutdown underscored a painful reality; hunger is not merely an issue of charity but an issue of justice. In fact, SA is listed in the top 20 of many indices ranking the highest child obesity or child malnourishment statistics.
Without proper nutrition, children struggle to learn. Malnutrition adversely affects cognitive development, concentration and school attendance, all of which directly impact educational outcomes. This is why programmes like the NSNP are so critical; by ensuring that children receive nutritious meals, we are not only combating hunger but also supporting their right to education, as guaranteed by Section 29 of the South African Constitution.
The significance of school nutrition aligns with the broader objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The fourth goal on quality education aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all, but without addressing hunger, achieving this goal will remain unattainable for millions of South African learners.
Similarly, second goal on zero hunger calls for an end to hunger and the promotion of sustainable agriculture. In a country where inequality is pervasive, food security is essential for breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering a more equitable society.
The Gauteng budget cuts present a stark dilemma; why must we choose between feeding children and keeping teachers in classrooms? Basic rights – education, nutrition and access to safe transport – should not be competing priorities. They must work together to ensure the overall well-being and success of learners. When nutrition and transport programmes are cut, the entire educational experience is compromised, further entrenching inequality and limiting opportunities for the country’s most vulnerable children.
As discussions unfold at the HEALA event, the focus will be on improving the school food environment, but these conversations must also address the larger systemic issues at play.
The government must prioritise the expansion of school nutrition programmes to ensure that no child goes hungry. The NSNP should not only be protected but also extended to reach learners in all educational settings, including early childhood development centres.
These efforts are essential if SA is to meet its commitments under sustainable development goals 2 and 4, let alone the other 15 goals – which are meant to be achieved by 2030.
The choices made in the wake of these budget cuts will have lasting implications for the country’s future. Prioritising school nutrition is not just about feeding children; it is about securing their right to education and creating a foundation for a more just and equitable society.
SA cannot afford to compromise on this issue. If we are serious about addressing hunger, inequality, and educational outcomes, school nutrition must be at the forefront of national policy.
Roos is a policy writer, researcher and political analyst currently serving as the UN Youth Ambassador for Education
