The Nguni clan is mourning one of its respected leaders, Nkhensani Elizabeth Macheke (née Nxumalo), who died on October 2 at the age of 77.
The granny, of 211 Section D1 in Giyani, was the direct descendant of warrior king Nghunghunyani, who fought the colonialists and was in 1889 taken to exile in Portugal, where he died in 1906.
Nghunghunyani's statue was unveiled in Giyani by former Limpopo premier Sello Moloto in 2004.
Granny Macheke was a school principal at Nhlakheto primary school in Hlaniki, Giyani, until she retired. She was a high ranking member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and was a member of the women's guild.
In a memorial service held by the church this week, glowing tributes were paid to her. This was also the case during another memorial service held by the ANC.
Macheke dedicated her time serving the community.
During the time of the homelands, she was one of the key figures of the Gazankulu women's association, having worked alongside Beatrice Ntsanwisi ( homeland leader Hudson Ntsanwisi's late wife) and Hosi Lwandlamuni Phylia Nwamitwa.
She was also a special advisor to her late uncle Hosi SDW Nxumalo, who was Gazankulu's last chief minister and later a member of the National Assembly in Cape Town representing the ANC.
Thembani Maswanganyi of Khindlimuka heritage talk in Giyani described her as a “revolutionary woman, who fought for justice”.
He said she was also known for her caring and loving nature and a “Mother of the Downtrodden”.
Born on June 24 1947, Granny Macheke will be laid to rest in Giyani, Limpopo on Saturday.
Nguni clan mourn royal elder
Macheke was warrior king Nghunghunyan’s direct descendant
Image: SUPPLIED
