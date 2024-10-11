Let this sad occasion be an example that all of us can try and emulate. Pastor Ray was a fearless true patriot who gave comfort and aid to any deserving person who sought his help. He was the human face of eternal hope who embodied the principles of equality for all.
To most people, he was a role model of charity, compassion and selflessness. To the poor and destitute, he was the beacon that gave hope to their desperate existence. Many of us dreamed of changing the world, but only very few chose to act on it.
The entire community of our land wishes to express our love and admiration for a human being who strove relentlessly to enhance the lives of millions of South Africans.
Hamba kahle Pastor Raynor McCauley.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
McCauley was the apostle of caring and giving
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
It was with immense sadness that we had to bear the news of the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley. Words can never fully express how much someone like McCauley meant to the masses who benefited from his contributions to our rainbow nation. This apostle of caring and giving was a promise to the vast geographical mass of SA, that there is hope even in the most seemingly hopeless conditions.
His dedicated long life and monumental contributions to the community reaffirm our faith in humanity that the streams of unending assistance to the destitute and homeless have not dried up. Nobody can forget this example of utmost devotion to all the tasks that he undertook.
His entire life was a fabric of compassion, the main strands which was helping and assisting scores of thousands of men, women and children, who turned to him and his organisation for love and care. He took it upon himself to translate this into action and touched the lives of communities across the heartland of our country.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/File
