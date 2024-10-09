OPINION | Homelessness demands our attention and action

With the inclement weather conditions that SA has been facing in the recent past, most recently the icy, wet and cold weather in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng causing distress to many communities, it has also focused the spotlight on the plight of the homeless.
Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted problem that is not limited to SA but is a global concern that demands our attention and action. Action not only on the symptoms that are visible but also on the causes that are beyond many of our understanding.
It is heart-breaking to see people living on the streets, often without access to the necessities of food, shelter and healthcare. We barely pay them attention as they settle down for the night under bridges, in bus stops, or any other shelter they can find.
They are the faceless pleas for help from the streets as we head out to our various daily destinations.
However, as a society, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand. We need to understand that homelessness is not merely a problem that affects the individuals who find themselves without a permanent place to call home; it is something that affects all of us, especially in the way in which we perceive and relate to the space occupied by people who are without homes.
Often, the bridges and bus stops that become makeshift homes for the homeless transform into unwelcoming and hostile environments for the public due to instances of anti-social behaviour.
It is often the case that the homeless must live with mental and physical challenges to their well-being and the lack of access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities further perpetuates the cycle of homelessness, making it almost impossible for individuals to break free from its grip.
Homelessness is indicative of the deep-seated issues within our society that must be addressed.
Homelessness is a reflection of a sick society that has failed to provide the basic necessities for all its citizens. In this context, a sick society is one that is evident of the persistent wounds of inequality that seep through the fabric of our society.
The increasing inequality, poverty, unemployment, socio-economic gap, unjust social hierarchies, systemic discrimination, tribalism and racism all contribute to perpetuating and amplifying this illness, resulting in the marginalisation and silencing of numerous individuals.
The South African society resembles a battleground, a crime scene of historical injustice, filled with perpetual conflicts, hopelessness and agony. Moreover, our society grapples with a pervasive mental health crisis. Many of us are silently battling unseen personal struggles. We are battling against depression, anxiety and other mental conditions.
Our major cities of Johannesburg, eThekwini and Tshwane are not immune to this reality and the alarming increase in homelessness in Cape Town should serve as a wake-up call to all of us.
It is a stark reminder of the socio-economic disparities characterised by the highest income inequality, wealth inequality, consumption inequality, unequal development and the highest unemployment and poverty in the world.
The lack of affordable housing, combined with insufficient social support systems, has forced numerous individuals and families onto the streets, where they grapple with survival daily.
Education plays a critical role in dispelling misconceptions and cultivating empathy and understanding towards individuals experiencing homelessness.
The issue of homelessness reaches far beyond fundraising for shelters; it must incorporate support services. Vocational training programmes, job placement assistance and mental health support can help break the cycle of homelessness and provide individuals with a chance at a better life.
Destigmatising homelessness is crucial in fostering compassion and understanding.
- Dr Myeza is the chief executive officer of the Council for the Built Environment
OPINION | Homelessness demands our attention and action
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
