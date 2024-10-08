Lamola has also been instrumental in promoting regional stability and economic integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
- Lesele is a chartered accountant working in the banking sector. He writes in his personal capacity
OPINION | First 100 days of GNU a mix of vital achievements and notable challenges
The actions of the ministers have been met with high hopes by the citizens, businesses and international market
Image: Phando Jikelo, Parliament RSA
In a landmark moment for SA, the government of national unity (GNU) celebrates its first 100 days in office. This period has been nothing short of a whirlwind, with the new administration spearheading a series of ambitious reforms and initiatives aimed at reshaping the nation’s future.
From economic revitalisation to social upliftment, the GNU has set a dynamic pace, promising a brighter and more inclusive future for all South Africans.
The past 100 days have seen the GNU tackling some of the country’s most pressing issues head-on. Economic policies have been questioned with the aim to stimulate growth and create jobs, with a particular focus on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and attract foreign direct investment. The administration’s commitment to social justice has been evident in its efforts to address inequality and improve access to essential services such as healthcare and education.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been actively pursuing several key initiatives to drive the country’s economic recovery.
His recent efforts include implementing policies to stimulate growth and support small businesses, such as providing tax incentives and grants to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. For instance, the recent introduction of the Small Business Support Fund aims to provide financial assistance and mentorship to emerging enterprises.
Godongwana has come out and emphasised fiscal discipline, focusing on reducing the budget deficit and managing public debt more effectively.
Parks Tau has swiftly made his mark as minister of trade, industry and competition. In a bid to stabilise governance, after taking office he immediately addressed vacancies and strengthened leadership within his department. Furthermore, the minister has established an ambitious R100bn infrastructure programme set to invigorate economic growth and generate much needed jobs.
Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations and co-operation has made significant strides in his new role and has prioritised economic diplomacy, successfully managed to attract $6bn in foreign direct investment to bolster the national economy.
