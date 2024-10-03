OPINION | World leaders must step up to get rid of drug resistant-bacteria

The drug-resistant infections that start in conflict zones rarely stay within them, as people flee, medical evacuations are arranged and soldiers are cared for alongside civilians in hospitals, leading AMR to spread.
AMR is associated with over a million deaths a year, with an escalating death toll projected over the coming decades.
Addressing AMR is not easy. What we do know is that plans that span health, environmental, animal and agri-food systems lead to progress, but so far, they have only been pursued in high income countries. This needs to change.
But while alarms on AMR have been blaring ever louder, solutions have not been developed fast enough, especially in the research and development of antibiotics. Since mid-2017, only 13 new antibiotics have been authorised, with only two representing a new chemical class and considered innovative.
The political declaration just approved in New York includes commitments and targets across human health, animal health, agriculture and the environment.
Headline commitments include reducing the global deaths associated with drug-resistant bacteria by 10% by 2030 and ensuring that at least 70% of antibiotics used for human health globally should belong to the safer WHO access group, which have the lowest potential to cause AMR.
Projections show that many of these deaths are avoidable, including by ensuring access to life-saving antimicrobial medicines in LMICs.
This meeting’s biggest opportunity is for it to become a springboard to bring in more funding, to turn the targets and commitments in its declaration into reality.
The investment case for AMR is clear, in light of the huge cost of inaction. Quadripartite and OECD estimates show that globally AMR could lead to additional health care expenditures reaching as high as $412b annually in the next decade if a stronger AMR response isn’t mounted.
It would also impose workforce participation and productivity losses of $443bn. But this study also shows that implementing critical AMR interventions is a “best buy”, with seven to $13 expected in return on every $1 invested.
A successful response to AMR relies on political commitment, sustainable financing, measuring progress with accountability and most importantly, placing affected people at the centre of the response.
- Dr Ghebreyesus is director-general of the World Health Organisation
OPINION | World leaders must step up to get rid of drug resistant-bacteria
They should commit to targets across human, animal health
Image: 123RF
