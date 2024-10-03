Recognising the importance of addressing this digital divide, the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) – organised a three-day conference in September 2024. The event, titled “Technology and Data for Enhanced Government Service Delivery”, brought together public institutions, students, government representatives and private sector stakeholders to explore the potential for technology to revolutionise public services.
- Maupa is a moderator and facilitator of corporate events.
OPINION | African states must urgently invest in digital technology
Three decades into democracy, the South African government is moving towards the utilisation of technology in rendering public services, yet the challenge of digital inclusion stands in the way.
The country is confronted with the challenge of constructing a fair and equitable approach towards digital infrastructure establishment on the background of existing inequalities.
While the government addresses this issue, it is vital that it also prioritises the provision of inclusive, efficient and citizen-oriented services.
One of the democratic principles and values is the accessibility of an interface that allows a citizen to communicate with the state easily and swiftly. Despite this, in its youth years of democracy, SA is wrestling with the dilemma of inequality in the proliferation of technology, which is critical in improving citizens’ access to government services.
The Census 2022 data revealed an increase in household access to mobiles, with 92.1% of homes owning at least one mobile device, compared to just 32.3% in 2001. While this is an encouraging indicator, the actual reality is more concerning.The country still faces many challenges in ensuring widespread broadband connectivity and affordable internet access for all citizens.
This problem is acute in rural areas. While consumers in metropolitan areas, particularly big cities, have better internet connections and speeds, those in rural areas are unable to access even the most basic online services.
This has culminated in a technology divide that not only intensifies existing South African economic inequalities but potentially risks leaving behind vulnerable or less-developed communities.
Recognising the importance of addressing this digital divide, the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) – organised a three-day conference in September 2024. The event, titled “Technology and Data for Enhanced Government Service Delivery”, brought together public institutions, students, government representatives and private sector stakeholders to explore the potential for technology to revolutionise public services.
SARS commissioner, Edward Kieswetter highlighted the need for a citizen-centred approach to digital strategy.
According to Kieswetter, the key to success lies in “starting with a clear business strategy” that focusses on enhancing the citizen’s experience through data technology. In my view, by doing so, the government can build digital systems that ensure that no one is left behind.
In the same way, Duncan Pieterse, director-general of the National Treasury, pointed to the strides made during the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of how digital systems can enhance service delivery.
The remarks made by Dr Pieterse are part of the overall positive potential of digital instruments in the management of societal affiliations, with more overtones on efficiency and social transparency in governance affairs.
SA’s struggles with digital access are mirrored across the African continent. Allison Gillwald, executive director of research ICT Africa, pointed out that Africa remains the least connected region globally.
According to the 2023 research, only 37.1% of the continent’s population had access to the internet, compared to a global average of 67.4%. This disparity demands the urgent need for governments to prioritise investment in digital infrastructure (if they want to keep pace with global technological developments).
The government must ensure that the approach to digitalisation does not lock out those who need these services most. They need to make ‘Internet for All’ a reality, particularly for those in rural areas, by providing broadband connectivity for citizens at modest prices. Of equal balance, there is a need to educate the citizens on how to deal with technologies to help utilise the facilities provided by the digital government.
SA is on the path to digital transformation but there is still a long way ahead until technology’s advantages are experienced by everyone.
